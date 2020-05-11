Volkswagen Introduces Limited TSI Edition of the Polo and Vento

Volkswagen India has introduced the limited edition TSI variant of two of its most popular products- the Polo and the Vento. The limited TSI edition will be offered on the Highline Plus MT variants of the Polo and Vento. It is powered by the same newly introduced compact, powerful and economical 1.0l TSI BS6 engine which is present on the regular Polo and Vento. Both the limited edition models will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The limited edition could be distinguished from the regular ones, as it comes with a stylish honeycomb grille, sporty body side graphics, bold TSI badge across the passenger doors, stunning black ORVM, glossy black roof and spoilers which showcases that the limited-edition carline has been aesthetically enhanced to depict the true power and dynamics of the TSI engine. As for the price, Volkswagen has priced the Limited edition Highline MT variants of the Polo and Vento at Rs 7.89 lakhs and 10.99 lakhs(both prices ex-showroom) respectively.

Volkswagen’s TSI engine is designed to offer impressive fuel economy while retaining the fun-to-drive experience across a wide range of speeds. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit can generate a peak power of 110 PS and deliver 175Nm of peak torque and provide a fuel efficiency of 18.24 Kmpl on Polo and 17.69 Kmpl on Vento ( ARAI rated).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we aim to democratize our globally renowned TSI technology and showcase the marvel of German engineering in petrol engines that bring reliability and a bespoke driving experience to customers. Through regular product and aesthetic enhancements, we are continuously working towards building interesting and appealing value propositions to cater to the evolving tastes of our customers.”

The Polo and Vento have been amongst the best-selling cars from the Volkswagen stable since their introduction in India, and the brand recently introduced the BS6 lineup across the two models. Additionally, Volkswagen is also offering a special offer price to the customers on the TSI limited editions. Volkswagen has started accepting orders of the TSI limited editions and bookings can be done online through the company’s official website. The cars will be available for deliveries at all Volkswagen dealerships across India as the situation eases out and the market opens-up.