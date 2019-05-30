Meet The New Ferrari SF90 Stradale, A 986 HP Plug-In Hybrid Supercar

With the new F8 unveiled just a couple of months ago, one would think that Ferrari would take some time before introducing a new car. However, that is not the case. Say hello to the brand new SF90 Stradale, a car that shall sit above the 812 Superfast in Ferrari’s line up. Equipped with a mad V8 engine, the car also comes with 3 electric Motors, propelling this car from 0 to 100 in a matter of 2.5 seconds and will go on to achieve as much as 340 kmph when let loose. The name SF90 represents 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari, the racing division of the iconic Italian car maker.

The first hybrid, series production car from Ferrari will use a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which will not only deliver an orgasmic exhaust note to your ears but also generates a whopping 769 horsepower. However, 3 additional electric Motors, 2 at each front wheel and 1 at the 7-speed dual clutch transmission of the car allow this plug-in hybrid to generate a power output of 986 horses. Yes, you read that right, being a plug-in hybrid, the car is also capable of running on pure electric mode for about 24 km on a single charge. Moreover, with two electric motors powering the front wheels, this Ferrari is an all-wheel-drive car, translating to better traction off the line and more speed going through corners.

The exterior of the car is very different from your regular Ferraris. The new bodywork has been moulded so not only for aerodynamic reasons but also is capable of fulfilling the cooling needs of the complex machinery on board this car. The cuts and creases make sure that the engine and motors have enough air to keep them cool. Also on offer are active aerodynamic panels, which move around to reduce drag on straights and increase downforce on corners.

The interior of the car too is unlike any other Ferrari currently on sale. Purists would be disappointed to see the new 16-inch, curved display for the instrument console, gone is the iconic analogue rev counter. There may be no touchscreen on the central console, however, there are touchpads to help with the navigation and infotainment screens. Below these touchpads, the car retains physical buttons on the steering wheel for a number of functions of the car, including driving modes, headlights, wipers and more, all integrated into one metal plate. Below are some images of this nearly 1000hp supercar for you to drool on, do have a look.