Volkswagen India Will Introduce New Logo And Brand Design At The Auto Expo 2020

At the Frankfurt Motor Show last year, Volkswagen unveiled a new logo and brand design which makes the presentation of the brand more digital, modern and human. Volkswagen’s India unit will follow suit and unveil the new identity at the upcoming Auto Expo. With this change, the brand’s visual language will be very different from that projected by Volkswagen to date and mark the start of a new era for Volkswagen.

The brand is presenting its new logo and new brand design to the public under the motto of “New Volkswagen”. VW’s objective is to create a 360°customer experience that is intriguing and contemporary across all channels. The symbol and trademark will be the new logo, which will be reduced to its essential elements and presented with a new design that is flat and two-dimensional. It will be more modern, clearer and simple and also apply to the new brand signals such as pictograms, typography, colours or layouts. For the first time, the brand will have a female voice in the sound logo, which will replace the former brand claim.

As a part of the ‘India 2.0’ project, which will see VW realign its focus towards SUVs, the brand has lined up four new products which will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo. Among these will be the brand’s first made for India mid-SUV, codenamed A0. Going by the teaser image, one of the other models appears to be the Tiguan Allspace, a longer and bigger version with of the VW SUV that’s on sale in India already. The Allspace could benefit from the addition of a third row and will be better equipped to compete against the likes of the Kodiaq, the Endeavour and the Fortuner.

On the other hand, the T-ROC will most likely take the CBU route to India and present itself as a sporty and youthful SUV in the INR 20 lakh range. VW will also showcase the ID Crozz electric vehicle at the Expo and could introduce it here later to catch on the electric wave. These will be joined by the T-Cross, which is what the India-spec SUV could be called and will be showcased in an almost ready for production form at the Auto Expo 2020. This particular product will be competing against the likes of the Hector, the Harrier, the Creta and the Seltos. Volkswagen India is building this SUV on a modified version of the MQB platform, called the MQB A0 IN. Another SUV with a Skoda badge and different styling will also spawn out of this very platform and will be on display at the Expo. Both these models will feature high ground clearance, along with the external appearance and cabin features tweaked according to Indian taste.