The Lexus ES 300h Sedan Is Now Made In India; Launched At INR 51.9 Lakh

Making the most of the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and to offer competitive uniqueness in the premium space, Lexus India has introduced its first locally-made sedan. The Lexus ES 300h is the entry-level model in the carmaker’s portfolio for India and made its first appearance here as a CBU, back in 2017. A year later, the sedan’s sharper-looking, seventh-generation model went on sale and was being offered at close to INR 60 lakh. Now locally-assembled, the Lexus ES 300h (7th gen) asks for INR 51.9 Lakh for the Exquisite trim and INR 56.95 lakh for the Luxury variant (All prices are ex-showroom).

The Toyota-owned premium brand wants a bigger pie of the Indian luxury car market and as a result, has invested close to $100 million for an assembly line to make vehicles locally. This will allow the brand to price and position its vehicles competitively against the likes of BMW, Mercedes and Audi. Lexus India will also increase its retail footprint and will add more cities to the list in addition to the current locations – Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. These new locations are Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad.

The locally-made ES 300h features a fourth-generation Hybrid Drive system that is Euro 6 (BS6) compliant. The new hybrid-electric system coupled with the four-cylinder petrol engine delivers 214.5 hp of peak power and the system is rated for 22.37 km/l. The ES 300h’s feature list includes 10 airbags, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and Anti-theft system, with break-in and tilt sensors. In terms of comfort and features, it gets a 7-inch LCD instrument panel with a large analogue tachometer, a digital speedometer and an easy-to-read multi-information display, in addition to a fully adjustable colour heads-up display that projects relevant vehicle information onto the windshield. The 12.3-inch Electro Multi Vision (EMV) full-size display gets sat-nav and there’s a wireless charging station as well along with a 17-speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play system.

Steering is through a new rack-assist type Electric Power Steering (EPS) system, and the ES offers Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by MacPherson struts in front, a trailing arm and a multilink setup in the back with stabilizer bars at each end. The ES 300h features 454 L of cargo space with an auto-open trunk, that also fits in a full-sized spare wheel. The chassis is all-new too, featuring the all-new Global Architecture – K (GA-K) platform. Rear passengers are assured of a comfortable ride with extended legroom of 998.6 mm, made possible by a longer wheelbase compared to the older version of the car. The 17 speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play system is claimed to offer class-leading sound