Volkswagen India Rolls Out Its Customer Experience Program With Its Sarvottam 2.0 Initiative

2021 will mark the entry of the Volkswagen Taigun in India. For the same, Volkswagen has been working towards growing its fundamentals across the business. With India 2.0 strategy, Volkswagen India embarks on the execution of a customer experience program termed as Sarvottam 2.0. The program is already in the execution phase and will be fully implemented and operational across all Volkswagen customer touchpoints over the next few months.

The vision of Sarvottam 2.0 is to provide customers “A unique Volkswagen experience” by making the Brand, its people, network, information, products and services more accessible to customers, according to Volkswagen.

For the last 12 months, Volkswagen says it has been reviewing the entire customer purchase and ownership journey in India, identifying key improvement areas that would meet customer expectations in an era of accelerated transformation. Under the “Accessible Brand” objective, Volkswagen intends to improve its customer experience by adopting young and vibrant global new brand design across its physical and digital touchpoints.

On the “Accessible People” front, the entire network is undergoing a comprehensive behaviour change and training to make its frontline personnel even more customer-oriented. Customer communication with sales & service consultants via digital platforms viz. online AV chat platform is being introduced to provide anytime, anyplace access for customers.

For “Accessible Network” and “Accessible Information” along with expanding its physical network, the digital online sales and service channel [across new and pre-owned Cars] is being enhanced to provide a good experience to customers from choosing a car, finding the car, financing, insurance, booking a service appointment etc.

For “Accessible Products and Services”, customers can already avail the service Cam facility that provides detailed videos on the repair and maintenance work. Post the customer’s approval and satisfaction, the service repair is conducted. The brand has also gone live with a service cost calculator on its website to further ease the process.

Commenting on the Sarvottam 2.0 initiative, Mr Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the launch of Sarvottam 2.0, we take a big step towards bringing together our strategic initiatives for strengthening the relationship with customers. We intend to provide a seamless and transparent customer experience that’s digitally enabled, technologically advanced, efficient, connected and provides curated solutions to our customer’s requirement. We, at Volkswagen India, certainly believe that these initiatives along with a strong SUV product portfolio will result in a long-term and aspirational relationship with customers in India.”