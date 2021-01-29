BS6 Benelli TRK 502 Launched At INR 4.79 Lakh

Benelli has updated its BS6 portfolio in India and finally launched the TRK 502 at an introductory price of INR 4.79,900 ( ex-showroom ), and going further it would return to its regular pricing which should be somewhere around the INR 5.2-5.3 lakhs mark. Interestingly, the BS6 version of the TRK 502 costs less than its BS4 predecessor. The Benelli TRK lineup consists of the 502 and the 502X, which will launch later in the year.

Powertrain

At the heart of the aggressively styled TRK502 and TRK502X beats the same 499.6cc parallel-twin engine. Designed with four-valve technology, the four-stroke fuel-injected, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine produces 47 HP and 46 NM of torque. Power is put to work by a six-speed transmission, ensuring a broad spread of useable torque, capable of carrying you through diverse road conditions.

The spy shots of both the motorcycles were doing rounds for quite some time. Coming to the other important bits, the chassis of the TRK502 starts with the steel-tube trellis frame. Both the motorcycles feature 50mm thick USD forks at the front with a travel of 134mm whereas the suspension duties at the rear are handled by a mono-shock that comes with pre-load, compression, and rebound adjustability.

The TRK 502, being more road-biased, gets 17-inch cast aluminium wheels with 120/70 and 160/60 tyres while the TRK502X comes fitted with 19-inch up front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels for more off-road capabilities. The TRK502X stands a bit taller, with 190mm of ground clearance, while the TRK502 provides ample clearance of 218mm.

The BS6 variant of the Benelli TRK 502 gets aluminium-frame knuckle guards, revised rear-view mirror design, and new handlebar grips. Moreover, the switchgear is backlit, and the semi-digital instrument console also gets a white backlight for analogue tachometer better night visibility and an orange backlit overall.

The Benelli TRK 502 weighs around 235 kilos and has a fuel tank capacity of 20 litres. It gets blacked-out alloy wheels. The seat in this iteration of the 502 is broader and offers a bit more cushioning. It gets 3 years of warranty from the manufacturer.