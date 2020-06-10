Volkswagen India Resumes Operations Under VW Welness Program

Having introduced the T-ROC, the Tiguan Allspace and the Polo and Vento TSI, Volkswagen India has resumed business under its #VWellnessIndia program to provide and maintain health, hygiene and sanitization standards across all touchpoints.

All network facilities have been provided with personal protective gear and trained to follow guidelines on social distancing, contactless transactions and other recommended precautionary measures. Currently, more than 90% of sales and service facilities across the network are operational with limited manpower, as per government regulations.

In addition, Volkswagen dealerships and workshops are providing free 10-point checkup, including free pick up and drop of vehicles and attractive offers on purchase of tires, batteries or services like AC disinfectant and germ clean treatment for the safety of customers. During the lockdown, Volkswagen and its partners continued providing prompt onsite service to customers through its VW Assistance cars and responded to emergencies by fixing breakdowns for over 400 customers.

Now, customers can avail the newly introduced Anti-Microbial Treatment and Ozone Vehicle Disinfectant System to maintain the hygiene of the car, keep its interiors 99.9% germ-free and sanitize it to safeguard themselves and their loved ones. Saluting the frontline worriers, Volkswagen is now offering healthcare professionals with a 3-month EMI holiday plan and interest rates starting as low as 8% on the purchase of the BS6 Polo or Vento. The benefits under the #RealHeroes can be availed until 30th June 2020 across the Volkswagen network.

Commenting on the resumption of business under the #VWellness program, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With the announced ‘Unlock 1.0’ initiative, we have resumed business in a staged approach while adhering to local regulations. The health of our employees, dealer partners and customers are of utmost priority. All the necessary safety and sanitization measures are being undertaken across our network to rebuild customer confidence in entering our facilities.”