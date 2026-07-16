Volkswagen ID. Cross Revealed Globally With 427 km Range, Premium Features And India Buzz

Volkswagen has taken another big step in the electric vehicle space with the global debut of the new ID. Cross. The compact electric SUV joins the brand’s growing ID family and brings a fresh option for buyers looking for a practical EV with modern technology. Although it has been launched for Europe first, the reveal has also created excitement among Indian Volkswagen fans, especially as the company is yet to introduce an electric model here.
The new SUV sits below the ID.4 in Volkswagen’s global lineup and is based on the latest MEB+ electric platform. It is available with two battery choices and three power outputs, giving customers multiple options based on their needs.
Volkswagen ID. Cross: Battery, Range And Performance
Buyers can choose between a 37 kWh battery and a larger 52 kWh battery.
|Battery Pack
|Power Output
|Claimed WLTP Range
|37 kWh
|116 hp
|Up to 317 km
|37 kWh
|135 hp
|Up to 306 km
|52 kWh
|211 hp
|Up to 427 km
Some important details include:
- Front wheel drive layout
- Maximum torque of 290 Nm
- 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds for the 211 hp version
- 11 kW AC charging support
- DC fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in about 23 to 24 minutes
The electric SUV also gets Vehicle to Load or V2L technology, allowing users to power electrical devices directly from the vehicle.
Compact Outside, Spacios Inside
The ID. Cross measures 4,153 mm in length and comes with a 2,601 mm wheelbase. Volkswagen says the electric platform helps create more cabin space than a similar sized petrol SUV.
Storage is another strong point.
- 475 litre boot
- 25 litre front storage space
- Five seat layout
- Extra space below the boot floor for small luggage or charging cables
Design Follows Volkswagen’s New Look
The ID. Cross is the second model to use Volkswagen’s Pure Positive design language.
Exterior highlights include:
- Connected LED headlamps
- Illuminated Volkswagen logo
- LED light bar at the rear
- Black body cladding
- 18 inch alloy wheels
- Strong SUV stance
- Slim LED lighting signature
Cabin Gets More Premium Feel
Volkswagen has made several updates inside the ID. Cross. The dashboard gets soft touch materials and fabric inserts, giving the cabin a more premium finish.
Feature list includes:
- 12.9 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25 inch digital driver display
- Physical buttons for key controls
- Dual zone climate control
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- Connected Travel Assist
- One Pedal Driving
- 360 degree camera
- Park Assist Pro with remote parking
- Adaptive DCC suspension on higher variants
- Optional Harman Kardon sound system
- Optional massage front seats
- Panoramic glass roof
Price And India Possibility
The ID. Cross starts at 27,995 Euros, which is around Rs 28 lakh. Orders have already opened in Germany, with deliveries scheduled later this year.
Volkswagen has not confirmed an India launch yet. Even so, the company’s expanding global EV lineup shows that electric products are becoming a bigger part of its future plans. With the demand for premium electric SUVs growing in India, the ID. Cross could be a suitable model if Volkswagen decides to enter this segment.