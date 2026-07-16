Mahindra Achieves 3 Million Vehicle Production at Chakan Plant, BE 6 Marks the Milestone

Every factory has a story, but only a few reach numbers that truly stand out. Mahindra has added one more chapter to its manufacturing journey as its Chakan facility has now produced 3 million vehicles. The vehicle that marked this achievement is the Mahindra BE 6, the company’s flagship electric SUV. The milestone also shows how the plant has grown from making conventional vehicles to building advanced electric models on the same production lines.
The Chakan facility started operations in December 2009. Since then, it has become one of Mahindra’s biggest manufacturing centres. The latest one million vehicles were produced in just 27 months, compared to 107 months taken for the first million.
Chakan plant at a glance
|Details
|Information
|Location
|Chakan, Maharashtra
|Total Area
|657 acres
|Vehicles Produced
|3 million
|Milestone Vehicle
|Mahindra BE 6
|Models Manufactured
|19
|Variants
|Over 450
|Latest 1 Million Production Time
|27 months
One factory builds many vehicles
The Chakan plant is designed to handle different types of vehicles from one location. It manufactures passenger vehicles, electric vehicles and commercial vehicles.
Some key highlights include:
- 19 vehicle models are produced
- More than 450 variants are built
- Seven multi model assembly lines
- Supports both ICE and EV production
- Vehicles are exported to South Africa, Australia and New Zealand
This flexible setup allows Mahindra to produce different products without creating separate factories for each vehicle type.
Advanced technology inside the plant
Mahindra has equipped the Chakan facility with modern manufacturing systems to improve quality and efficiency.
Some of the technologies used include:
- Industry 4.0 systems
- Artificial Intelligence
- Internet of Things
- 5G connectivity
- Digital traceability across production
- Around 1,500 robots
- More than 98 percent body shop automation
- Robotic painting and sealer application
- 3D component scanning
- Real time weld quality monitoring
- AI based safety monitoring for workers
- Autonomous mobile robots for moving materials
The company also follows Lean Manufacturing and Total Productive Maintenance practices across the plant.
Sustainability is a major part of operations
Mahindra has also invested in making the Chakan facility environmentally responsible.
Some important achievements are:
- More than 50 percent of the plant’s energy comes from renewable sources
- Electric vehicle production runs completely on renewable energy
- The facility is water positive and returns 131 percent of the water it uses back to nature
- Around 9.91 lakh kilolitres of rainwater recharge takes place every year
- Certified Zero Waste to Landfill
- Close to achieving its EP100 energy productivity target
Official statement
R Velusamy, President of Automotive Business at Mahindra & Mahindra, said the three million vehicle milestone reflects the trust of customers and the hard work of employees, suppliers and partners. He added that the rapid jump from 107 months for the first million vehicles to only 27 months for the latest million shows how much the company’s manufacturing capability has grown.