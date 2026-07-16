MG ADAPT platform unveiled in India: One architecture for EVs, PHEVs, hybrids and REEVs

JSW MG Motor India has taken a big step towards its future vehicle lineup by introducing the new ADAPT platform in India. ADAPT stands for Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology. It is a new vehicle architecture that can support different types of new energy vehicles on the same base.
The biggest advantage is that MG does not need separate platforms for EVs, strong hybrids, plug in hybrids, and range extender EVs. This gives the company more flexibility to bring different products for different buyers. MG has also confirmed that the first vehicles based on this platform will arrive by the end of FY2026 to FY2027.
One Platform For Four Different Powertrains
The new ADAPT platform has been developed to support four different powertrain options.
|Powertrain
|How It Works
|Pure EV
|Runs only on electric power
|Strong Hybrid
|Petrol engine and electric motor work together without external charging
|Plug In Hybrid (PHEV)
|Battery can be charged externally and also uses a petrol engine
|Range Extender EV (REEV)
|Electric motor drives the wheels while the petrol engine only charges the battery
This allows MG to offer different technologies depending on customer needs.
New Hybrid Engine And Transmission
MG has also developed a new naturally aspirated petrol engine specially made for hybrid vehicles.
Some important highlights include:
- Up to 43 percent thermal efficiency
- Lower fuel consumption
- Paired with a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT)
- Electromagnetic e clutch with response time of just 0.1 second
- Claimed to react four times quicker than conventional systems
The company has not shared engine capacity or power figures yet.
Intelligent Drive Unit And Four Driving Modes
The ADAPT platform also gets a new 10 in 1 Intelligent Electric Drive Unit. It combines several functions into one compact system, helping improve efficiency and packaging.
Depending on driving conditions, the system can automatically switch between four modes.
- Pure EV Mode where only the electric motor powers the vehicle
- Series Hybrid Mode where the petrol engine generates electricity and the motor drives the wheels
- Parallel Hybrid Mode where both engine and motor work together
- Engine Direct Mode where only the petrol engine powers the vehicle
This helps balance performance and fuel efficiency.
Built For Future EVs Too
The platform supports both 400V and 800V electrical systems, making it suitable for different types of electric vehicles.
Future EVs based on ADAPT will also use MG’s MAGIC battery, which promises:
- Higher energy density
- Better power delivery
- Longer battery life
- Improved safety
- Extensive testing under different conditions
What About Range Extender EVs?
The REEV setup is slightly different from a plug in hybrid.
Here, the electric motor always drives the wheels. The petrol engine never powers the vehicle directly. It only generates electricity to recharge the battery whenever needed. This gives an electric driving experience without worrying about running out of charge during longer trips.
First ADAPT Based Models
Reports suggest the first product based on this platform could be the upcoming Hector Hawk, expected with a plug in hybrid powertrain. MG has also confirmed that both one EV and one PHEV based on ADAPT will reach India by the end of FY2026 to FY2027.