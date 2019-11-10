Hero Electric introduces #CodeGreen initiative against Air Pollution

As Delhi chokes under heavy smog, there are some companies taking the initiative of doing something about the problem. Many will blame crop burning for the problem of air pollution but role of vehicular pollution can not be ruled out. Two-wheelers are the largest contributor of a city’s vehicular pollution. One company trying to solve this piece of the puzzle is Hero Electric – India’s biggest electric brand.

They have announced the commencement of its #CodeGreen initiative to highlight the importance of e-mobility in the conservation of environment. This initiative coinciding with ODD-EVEN campaign by Delhi Government to increase awareness towards greener and cleaner ways of transport.

Under #CodeGreen initiative, any customers who buys a Hero Electric Scooter gets free green colored helmet. The riders sporting these green helmets would be ‘ECO-HEROES’. Not only the riders be safe but also raise awareness about electric mobility to people on the road. Every helmet would carry a personnel message from the company acknowledging the contribution the customer has made to the environment. The company intends that these ‘ECO-RIDERS’ would be ambassadors who will further drive the message that everyone deserves to breathe in clean air including the future generations.

Commenting on the initiative Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, India said, “We all keep talking about our worsening air quality yet only few do something about it. The helmets are a symbol of this cause. We believe that every person contributing towards the environmental conservation is a Hero – an Eco Hero, and a Hero deserves to be seen, and there’s no better way for that than for him to sport a bright green helmet amidst the sea of black and grey”.

Personal Message on each Green Helmet

Every time one uses an electric scooter, one contributes a tiny bit to a better environment and that’s what the code green is about. CODE GREEN aims to celebrate the users of Zero Emission, Zero Fuel, Hero Electric Scooter and be seen as the Hero they are and what better way to stand out than be seen sporting your contribution in a crowd full of grey and black. We hope that if enough people adopt #CodeGreen we won’t need to sound Code red forair pollution next year.

We asked Mr Gill about entry of Bajaj Chetak into the market. He said “We welcome big brands like Bajaj into electric scooters market as it would only benefit the entire industry with more awareness about electric mobility among customers”.

We hope this initiative increases awareness not just about air pollution but also about electric mobility and leads to growth in electric vehicle sales so that there is no code red for air quality in our cities