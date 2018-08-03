Vimal Sumbly Resigns From Triumph Motorcycles India

After spearheading Triumph Motorcycles India for five years, Vimal Sumbly has resigned from the Company. Sumbly had previously worked with Bajaj Auto for eight years, before joining Triumph Motorcycles India. While it’s still not clear where is Sumbly headed, his knowledge about the Indian motorcycle market and products in different categories would come handy to a brand that plans to expand into adventure tourers, roadsters and 250-500cc motorcycle segments. Rings a bell? No?

“More Roads to Harley-Davidson” growth plan will see the brand venture into adventure tourers, roadsters and entry-level performance motorcycles. The growth strategy is aimed to support Harley-Davidson’s 2027 objectives with increased focus and strategic investment to reinvigorate the U.S. business while accelerating the pace of international growth. There’s no official statement from Vimal Sumbly yet.

Under the leadership of Vimal Sumbly, Triumph Motorcycles India made over 5,000 customers in a span of around four and a half years. From January to June 2018, Triumph Motorcycles India has had a 14% growth as compared to last year’s performance. The British two-wheeler brand recently delivered its 901st Tiger and 701st Street Triple in India. The Street triple brand registered a growth of 148% YOY (FY17 Vs FY18 Triumph fiscal year).

The brand has 16 world class experience centers in:

New Delhi

Jaipur

Gurugram

Bhubaneshwar

Bangalore

Hyderabad

Indore

Vijayawada

Chandigarh

Mumbai

Pune

Ahmedabad

Chennai

Kochi

Kolkata

Mangalore

Shoeb Farooq, Head Sales and Dealer Development, Triumph Motorcycles India has been promoted to Sumbly’s place with immediate effect.