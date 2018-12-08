Suzuki Motorcycles Cross the 4 Million Sales Mark in India

Suzuki Motorcycles are now riding on a wave of success. Apart from the regular scooters and commuter bikes being sold in the Indian market, they also have introduced quirky products like the RMZ range of dirt bikes. Not to mention, the legendary superbike, Hayabusa and many others have also been sold by this brand in our country for the past 12 years now. They also entered the adventure tourer market with the new V-Strom 650 XT ABS. With such an interesting lineup and a huge variety to offer, the brand has successfully sold more than four million units in the Indian market. This marks a huge milestone in the history of the company.

Celebrating the company’s landmark moment, Mr Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL said, “We are delighted to roll out the four millionth vehicle and are thankful to our customers who have shown immense trust in our products. This is a testimony of our commitment to India and we wish to achieve many such milestones in the future. With this landmark, we are a step closer to achieving our sales target of 7.5 lakh units by the end of the current financial year. We thank our valued customers, business partners, associates, and all my colleagues for this remarkable feat.”

The Japanese brand currently offers a total of 16 bikes for the Indian market. They include popular scooters like the Access 125 which has helped Suzuki to win the hearts of many customers. The Burgman Street maxi scooter has also been a popular offering. Coming to bikes, the Gixxer and Intruder are quite popular choices in the 160 cc segment. The big boy bikes on offer include the Busa, GSX-R1000R, GSX-S750, V-Strom 650XT and RM-Zseries. Moreover, the company has also been exporting ‘made in India’ bikes all over the world. We congratulate Suzuki on achieving this milestone and look forward to many more in future. Below is an image gallery of the GSX-R1000R, another legendary offering from Suzuki.