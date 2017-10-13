VIDEO: Watch the India-bound BMW G 310 GS play before it goes on sale next year

One of the most awaited motorcycles in India, the BMW G 310 GS will most likely make its debut here along with the G 310 R in 2018. Manufactured at the TVS facility in Hosur, where the G 310 R is also manufactured, the baby GS will offer genuine adventure motorcycling experience and is expected to be priced at INR 2.50 lakh – 3 lakh (on-road). Powered by a 313 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, the G 310 Adventurer transfers the GS lineup’s promise of perfect functioning, reliability and robustness to a sub 500cc package.

The same motor will also propel TVS’ upcoming Apache 310 RR, it cranks out 34 HP at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It features four valves and two overhead camshafts, electronic fuel injection, and a single cylinder which has been tilted to the rear. The cylinder head has been rotated by 180 degrees which places the intake at the front and the outlet at the rear. This configuration enhances performance and also has positive consequences in terms of the bike’s architecture. In terms of features, the G 310 GS gets ABS, a multi-function instrument cluster, USD front forks and an aluminium swing-arm. For the international market, the G 310 GS is offered with optional luggage carrier, top box, centre stand, LED indicators, heated grips, tank bag, GPS support and a GPS Navigator.