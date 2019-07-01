VIDEO: Walkaround Of The New Audi e-tron

Audi has finally presented it’s first fully electric series production model, the Audi e-tron in India. The full-size SUV combines sportiness and everyday practicality, while its two electric motors together provide an all-wheel drive for an amazing performance and improved handling. In terms of price and performance, the e-tron is placed somewhere between the Q5 and the Q7. The Audi e-tron is loaded with many more features, to know all about it have a look at our latest walkaround video.

Talking about the design, the e-tron gets Audi’s traditional and uniquely designed headlamp units with 4-line horizontal LEDs at the outer corners of each lamp, which help in highlighting Audi’s electric vehicles. A similar 4-line design is also found on the wheels of the car, to help in differentiating between electric-powered and fuel-powered vehicles. In terms of exterior features, the e-tron gets a matrix headlamp unit with a high-beam and low-beam unit. The car also gets a platinum-finish front grille, which helps reduce drag force and improve aerodynamics. The Audi e-tron is also equipped with a radar-type sensor below the front grille for cruise-control and various auto-pilot modes.

The Audi e-tron gets a range of over 400 kms, while the two electric motors combine to produce a total power output of 402 HP and 664 Nm of peak torque to deliver optimum performance on any terrain. The car can also reach from 0 to 100 km/h in just about 5.7 seconds. The power distribution among the wheels is controlled by Audi’s new Quattro software that provides all-wheel power and keeps the vehicle stable at high speeds. In terms of charging, the e-tron gets a standard 11kw home terminal which means the car can be charged in 8.5 hours or in 4.5 hours when using a 22kw industrial charger. The car can also be fully-charged in just under 30 minutes while using a DC charger.

In terms of interior features and feel, the e-tron gets dual-screen infotainment and touch-control system, camera-based rearview mirrors which have screens on the inside, a fully-digital instrument console with different driving modes and a 360-degree camera system for an improved driving experience. The Audi e-tron also gets an adaptive suspension set-up to change the ride height of the car according to the driver’s convenience.