United Motorcycles Hits The Pause Button On Their Sales

All of you would be pretty much aware of the new safety regulation set by the government of India. This new regulation makes it compulsory for manufacturers to provide ABS on two-wheelers with a capacity of over 125 cc. As a result of this, we now have much safer motorcycles available in the market. However, there is one brand which could not comply with this new norm. United Motorcycles, who sell the Renegade cruiser in various variants have still not been able to add an option of ABS on their motorcycles, due to which the manufacturer currently is not selling any motorcycle in the Indian market.

The manufacturing plant of the brand too, has not dispatched a motorcycle to any dealerships since the month of April, 2019, when this new safety norm was enforced. The dealerships, however, continue to operate and are very likely to prepare for the arrival of new ABS equipped models from the company. Considering the fact that this new regulation was announced quite some time back allowing manufacturers to have enough time to comply, UM motorcycles could have planned this in a better manner to avoid this pause in their sales, which have not been great. The company is yet to comment as to when this new ABS-equipped range of motorcycles will be reaching their showrooms.

The manufacturer offered 4 motorcycles to choose from Renegade Commando Classic, Renegade Commando Mojave, Renegade Commando and Renegade Sports S, all of which share the same skeleton. All these models shared the same engine, a 279.5 cc, single cylinder motor, tuned to develop 25.15 PS of peak power at 8,500 rpm and maximum twist of 23 Nm at 7,000 rpm. This power goes to the rear wheel via 6 speed, Synchronous Mesh Overdrive gearbox. These classic cruiser styled motorcycles use a 41 mm hydraulic telescopic suspension in the front and twin hydraulic shocks at the rear. While a disc brake, measuring 280 mm is provided up front, the rear uses a conventional drum. One can expect dual discs to be on offer if UM decides to offer dual-channel ABS as an option. Keep looking at this space for more news on this bike maker.