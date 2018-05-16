VIDEO: Tesla Model X Tows A Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Creates New Guinness World Record

Electric automobile manufacturer Tesla has recently set a new Guinness World Record for the heaviest tow by a production Electric Vehicle (EV). The achievement was announced after the ModelX P100D pulled a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the tarmac for 300 metres.

The attempt, which took place in Melbourne, Australia, saw the Tesla ModelX P100D pull the 130 ton (without passengers and on minimum fuel) aircraft for 984 feet. Comparatively, the official towing capacity of the model is said to be just 2.5 tons. Qantas Airways, which owns the aircraft in question, revealed that this was the first time that a production electric vehicle towed a passenger aeroplane.

Qantas Airways also shared an official statement, which said that never has a passenger airliner been hitched to an electric passenger vehicle for towing, at least until today. On a remote taxiway at Melbourne Airport, a Tesla Model X P100D, with the greatest pulling power of any electric passenger vehicle, came face to face against the newest star of the Qantas fleet, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.