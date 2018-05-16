Five Things You Should Know About The New 2018 Hyundai Creta

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift has stated reaching the showrooms and we should hear more details about the India launch date very soon. We have, time and again, come across latest updates from the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift. Now, ahead of the India launch, we thought we’d compile all the information about the new Hyundai Creta that we’ve received so far. Here are five things that we know about the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift.

Refreshed Looks

Being a mid-life facelift, most of the updates to the upcoming Hyundai Creta would revolve around the visuals. As seen in the clear spy images shared with us by one of our readers, the new Creta facelift will feature a more premium look with a updated headlight design that will be accompanied by LED DRLs which surround the fog lamps.

Other updates to the fascia includes a new radiator grille, a revised front bumper, and a new skid plate. The new roof rail, and refreshed alloy wheel design is evident from the sides while the rear features a redesigned tail light and new bumper with updated reflectors. The new Hyundai Creta will also get a sunroof.

Updated Interiors

The list of updates to the interior of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta are limited. However, based on the information sourced from a leaked document, we can confirm that the new 2018 Hyundai Creta will come equipped with new seat fabric, bright metallic paint for the air-conditioning vents and a soft paint for crashpad centre. Moreover, the more premium, dual tone colour options will feature a new orange colour for the interiors.

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Variants and Colour Options

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will be available in six variants and nine colour options. The compact SUV will be available in E, E+, S, SX, SX(Dual Tone) and SX (O) variants, while the colour options will include

White

Black

Silver

Fiery Red

Stardust Grey

Passion Orange

Marina Blue

White and Black dual-tone

Orange and Black dual-tone

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Engine

Being a mid-life facelift, the mechanical specifications are not likely to change and the new 2018 Hyundai Creta is expected to feature the same engine options as the outgoing model. So, expect to see the same 1.6-litre petrol motor (123 PS/150 Nm), 1.6-litre diesel motor (128 PS/260 Nm) and a 1.4-litre diesel motor (90 PS/220 Nm) power the new 2018 Hyundai Creta. Transmission options will include a six speed manual and six speed automatic gearbox.

New 2018 Hyundai Creta India Launch Date and Prices

We’re yet to hear an official India launch date of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta. However, given that the vehicles have already started to arrive at dealerships, expect to see the compact SUV drive into the Indian market in the coming weeks. So while we don’t know the exact dates, we’d stick our hear out and guess that the new 2018 Hyundai Creta India launch happen by the end of June 2018.

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta is expected to carry a slight premium over the current model which retails between INR 9,29,000 – INR 14,59,642 (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the new variant to see a price hike of anywhere between INR 20,000-60,000.

