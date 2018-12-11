Range Topping Tata Tiago XZ+ With More Features Launched – Prices Start At INR 5.57 Lakh

Tata Motors has introduced a new top of the line variant in the Tiago range – The Tiago XZ+. Carrying forward the young and fun element of the Tiago, the Tiago XZ+ comes with a host of additional features, which add to its premium quotient. Some of the features have been carried over from the Tigor XZ+ range, which was launched earlier this year.

Mechanically identical to its less premium siblings, the Tiago XZ+ will be available in both petrol (1.2L Revotron engine) and diesel (1.05L Revotorq engine). This variant will also see the introduction of two new colors – Canyon Orange and Ocean Blue. It will be available in both single and dual tone exterior options. Available on sale from 12th December, 2018 across all authorized Tata Motors dealerships, the Tiago XZ+ will be priced at INR. 5.57 lakhs (single tone) and INR 5.64 lakhs (dual tone) for the petrol version. Additionally, the diesel version will be available at INR 6.31 lakh (single tone) and INR 6.38 lakh (dual tone), all ex-showroom Delhi.

Tiago XZ+: Key Features

Design

· Dual tone exterior option – Glossy black roof & spoiler

· 15” dual tone alloy wheels (only with the petrol engine option)

· Chrome accent on tailgate

· Body side molding

· 2 new colours – Canyon Orange and Ocean Blue

Infotainment

· ConnectNext 7”(17.78cm) touchscreen system by Harman™

· Android Auto ™ connectivity

· Voice command recognition through Android Auto ™

· Incoming SMS notifications & read outs

· Digital controls for FATC

Convenience

· Fully Automatic Temperature control

· Projector headlamps with smoked black bezel

· Electrically folding ORVM with welcome function

Commenting on the introduction of a yet another class-defining product, Mr. SN. Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said – “Since its launch in 2016, the TIAGO – our first product to be launched under the IMPACT design language; stood out as an attractive, innovative and feature loaded car. It has been the most awarded car of the year with over 18 awards in 2017. With its continued demand amongst our customer base, we are today proud to announce the introduction of the new top of line variant in its range – the Tiago XZ+. Offering features and styling from a segment above, we are confident that the XZ+ will be much loved by our customers and will further help us expand our market share and support in our journey to ‘win sustainably’ in the PV business.”