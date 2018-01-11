VIDEO: MY2018 KTM 390 Duke Walkaround, All Changes Shown

The MY2018 KTM range has arrived at the dealerships and we got a chance to check out the new 390 Duke up close. Here’s what’s new on the 2018 KTM 390 Duke.

To begin, the motorcycle will be available in white paint option which was previously reserved for exports only. What’s retained though are the orange painted knuckle guards which look a little out of place on the white motorcycle. A pair of white painted knuckle guards would look absolutely perfect with the new colour option.

The motorcycle, for 2018, gets a software upgrade too and all the bugs related to the instrument console and All-Time Running Headlight from the 2017 model have been fixed. It’s even claimed to offer better connectivity to the smartphones via Bluetooth. Existing owners would most likely get the software upgrade next time they service their 390 Duke.

The 2018 390 Duke features a relatively bigger radiator fan than the 2017 model and it’s aimed for efficient cooling. The motorcycle also gets a heat shield on the left side of the frame that’s aimed to keep the heat away from the rider’s leg.

There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle and the new 2018 KTM 390 Duke continues to use the 373.2cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that’s tuned to deliver 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission and features a slipper clutch.

The motorcycle has been priced at INR 2,38,748 (ex-showroom Mumbai) [vs INR 2.36 lakh].

Check out the new 2018 KTM 390 Duke in the walk-around video video:

