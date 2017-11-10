Mercedes-Benz India Inaugurates A New Workshop In Mumbai

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated a new workshop in Mumbai. This service centre by Shaman Wheels is located in Goregaon East near Hub mall and will cater to the customers residing in the western suburb of the financial capital. Spread across 20,000 sq. ft., this facility will be the 12th Mercedes Benz outlet in Mumbai.The outlet was inaugurated by Santosh Iyer, Vice President – After-Sales, Retail Training & VPC and Joachim Heer, Market Manager- After-Sales, Sales Management, MPC Overseas.

The dealership took 4 months for set up and has 13 bays (including final inspection, wheel alignment, interactive bay, washing bay and mopping bay) which will be able to service around 10 vehicles of all Mercedes-Benz models daily. The service centre will also have free inspection and paid maintenance jobs, quick service, general repairs, warranty jobs and quick paint jobs. The centre currently has a staff strength of 27.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Iyer, Vice President-After-Sales, Retail Training, Mercedes-Benz India said that It gives them great satisfaction to see their after-sales strategy moving in the right direction and the positive customer feedback they have been receiving for their numerous innovative initiatives. They are rapidly expanding their after- sales network and always moving closer to their customer, assuring them of a delightful ownership experience. With state-of-art facilities like this, they at Mercedes-Benz India want to assure all their discerning customers of supreme quality and service excellence, which they are entitled to. As a growing differentiator in the luxury automotive industry, after-sales service experience remains their key focus area and they are continuously pushing boundaries to attain excellence.

Amar Sheth, Director, Shaman Wheels commented, “We are extremely delighted to further cement our long-standing association with Mercedes- Benz and invest in creating world-class retail infrastructure aimed at offering a delightful ownership experience to our patrons. The Goregaon workshop is equipped with the latest technology and highly trained manpower that promises to be a one stop solution to all the after-sales services requirements. With this service centre, we yet again reiterate our unwavering commitment for your discerning patrons.”