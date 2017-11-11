New 2018 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled: Details, Features, Tech Specs And Image Gallery

Austrian brand KTM has taken the wraps off the new 2018 790 Duke at the ongoing EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The model comes equipped with a new engine, host of new features and much more. Read on to find out:

New 2018 KTM 790 Duke Engine And Specifications

For 2018, the new KTM Duke 790 will receive an all new 799cc engine which is also the company’s first in-line twin cylinder motor, known as the LC8c. Capable of producing a maximum power output of 105 PS at 9000 rpm and 86 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm, this engine will be paired to a six speed transmission. KTM has also equipped the new 790 Duke with two balancer shafts in order to reduce vibrations.

New 2018 KTM 790 Duke Features And Technology

Based on a steel frame chassis with the engine as the stressed member, the 2018 Duke 790 weighs 169 kgs. Feature wise, the model comes equipped with full LED headlamps, quick shifter, full colour TFT instrument cluster, launch control and cornering ABS.

Suspension duties are taken care of by WP sourced adjustable 43 mm split function USD forks at the front while a pre-load adjustable gas charged monoshock unit does duties at the rear. The bike comes to a standstill with the help of dual 300mm dics at the front with four piston calipers at the front and a 240mm single disc with two calipers at the rear.

KTM will also offer supermoto riding mode, lean angle sensing traction control and other riding modes including a customizable track mode. Owners can also opt for the KTM My Ride system which will be available as an optional feature.

New 2018 KTM 790 Duke Technical Specifications

Frame Design: Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame using the engine as stressed element, powder coated

front Suspension: WP upside-down Ø 43 mm

Rear Suspension: WP shock absorber with preload adjuster

Suspension Travel (Front): 140 mm

Suspension Travel (Rear): 150 mm

Front Brake: Four-piston radial fixed calliper

Rear Brake: 2 piston caliper, brake disc

Front Brake Disc Diameter: 300 mm

Rear Brake Disc Diameter: 240 mm

ABS: Bosch 9MP two-channel ABS (incl. Supermoto mode, diesengageable)

Chain: 520 X-Ring

Steering Head Angle: 66 °

Wheelbase: 1475 ± 15 mm

Ground Clearance: 186 mm

Seat Height: 825 mm

Tank Capacity: 14 L

Dry Weight: 169 kg

Engine: 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin

Displacement: 799 cm³

Bore: 88 mm

Stroke: 65.7 mm

Power: 77 kW

Starter: Electric starter

Lubrication: Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary Drive: 39:75

Secondary Gear Ratio: 16:41

Cooling: Liquid cooled

Clutch: PASC antihopping clutch, mechanically operated

EMS: Bosch EMS with RBW

New 2018 KTM 790 Duke Expected India Launch Date and Prices

The New 2018 KTM 790 Duke is likely to arrive in India in late 2019 and is expected to come via the CKD route. Prices for the model could range between INR 7-8 lakh.

New 2018 KTM 790 Duke Image Gallery