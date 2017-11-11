New 2018 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled: Details, Features, Tech Specs And Image Gallery

Austrian brand KTM has taken the wraps off the new 2018 790 Duke at the ongoing EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The model comes equipped with a new engine, host of new features and much more. Read on to find out:
New 2018 KTM 790 Duke Engine And Specifications
For 2018, the new KTM Duke 790 will receive an all new 799cc engine which is also the company’s first in-line twin cylinder motor, known as the LC8c. Capable of producing a maximum power output of 105 PS at 9000 rpm and 86 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm, this engine will be paired to a six speed transmission. KTM has also equipped the new 790 Duke with two balancer shafts in order to reduce vibrations.
New 2018 KTM 790 Duke Features And Technology
Based on a steel frame chassis with the engine as the stressed member, the 2018 Duke 790 weighs 169 kgs. Feature wise, the model comes equipped with full LED headlamps, quick shifter, full colour TFT instrument cluster, launch control and cornering ABS.
Suspension duties are taken care of by WP sourced adjustable 43 mm split function USD forks at the front while a pre-load adjustable gas charged monoshock unit does duties at the rear. The bike comes to a standstill with the help of dual 300mm dics at the front with four piston calipers at the front and a 240mm single disc with two calipers at the rear.
KTM will also offer supermoto riding mode, lean angle sensing traction control and other riding modes including a customizable track mode. Owners can also opt for the KTM My Ride system which will be available as an optional feature.
New 2018 KTM 790 Duke Technical Specifications
Frame Design: Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame using the engine as stressed element, powder coated
front Suspension: WP upside-down Ø 43 mm
Rear Suspension: WP shock absorber with preload adjuster
Suspension Travel (Front): 140 mm
Suspension Travel (Rear): 150 mm
Front Brake: Four-piston radial fixed calliper
Rear Brake: 2 piston caliper, brake disc
Front Brake Disc Diameter: 300 mm
Rear Brake Disc Diameter: 240 mm
ABS: Bosch 9MP two-channel ABS (incl. Supermoto mode, diesengageable)
Chain: 520 X-Ring
Steering Head Angle: 66 °
Wheelbase: 1475 ± 15 mm
Ground Clearance: 186 mm
Seat Height: 825 mm
Tank Capacity: 14 L
Dry Weight: 169 kg
Engine: 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin
Displacement: 799 cm³
Bore: 88 mm
Stroke: 65.7 mm
Power: 77 kW
Starter: Electric starter
Lubrication: Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
Transmission: 6-speed
Primary Drive: 39:75
Secondary Gear Ratio: 16:41
Cooling: Liquid cooled
Clutch: PASC antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
EMS: Bosch EMS with RBW
New 2018 KTM 790 Duke Expected India Launch Date and Prices
The New 2018 KTM 790 Duke is likely to arrive in India in late 2019 and is expected to come via the CKD route. Prices for the model could range between INR 7-8 lakh.