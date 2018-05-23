VIDEO: Honda CB Shine SP TVC Campaign Launched

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), also known as Honda 2 Wheelers India, has launched a new TVC campaign for the 2018 CB Shine SP. The TVC is a part of the ‘Effortless Style Gets Sportier’ campaign which has been developed for the CB Shine SP 125cc motorcycle.

For 2018, the Honda CB Shine SP comes equipped with new graphics, a new digital-analogue instrument console with a service due indicator, low rolling resistance tyres, combined brake systems with equaliser and a low maintenance seal chain. The model is available in three variants including Drum, Disc and CBS and five colour options including Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, Geny Grey Metallic, Petal Siren Blue and Black.

At the heart of the new Honda CB Shine SP is a 125cc, single cylinder, air-cooled, HET engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 10.16 hp at 7,500 rpm and 10.30 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. This engine is mated to a five speed gearbox. Prices for the 2018 Honda CB Shine SP start at INR 62,032 (ex-showroom,Delhi).