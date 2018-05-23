Piaggio India Inaugurates A New Showroom In Thane

Piaggio Vehicles announced the opening of a new dealership for Vespa and Aprilia in Thane, Maharashtra. The new showroom offers the various products under the Vespa and Aprilia SR range. The new dealership was inaugurated in presence of Ashish Yakhmi, Business Head, Piaggio 2 Wheelers. The new dealership, which measures 1217 square feet, has been designed keeping in mind the lifestyle and experience which reflects the Italian heritage of the brands.

Speaking on the occasion, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD, Piaggio India, said that the new dealership located in Thane resonates the style quotient of both Vespa and Aprilia brands and would offer its customers extraordinary experience in the area of sales and customer service.

Jairaj Bhakchandani and Srichand Punjabi, proprietors of Soniya Two wheelers, said “We are pleased to associate with Piaggio and offer their world class, premium products to our esteemed customers, with the Aprilia and Vespa we will deliver not only world class premium products but also extraordinary service to the aspiring youth, who is not only dynamic but also embrace international culture and are upwardly mobile.”