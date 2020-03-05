Video: Hero BS6 Maestro Edge 125 unveiled

Hero was already present in the 125 cc gearless scooter with their Destini 125 but they came with a sportier offering as well, in the name of Maestro Edge 125. Now they have unveiled the BS6 compliant variant of the 125 cc scooter. The Maestro 125 is powered by a 125 cc FI engine which churns out 9 BHP @ 7000 rpm and 10.4 NM @ 5500 rpm. The torque is better than before which will make it more rider friendly.

Watch the detailed walkaround video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THvymX2F8-Q

The main talking point about the BS6 Maestro Edge 125 is the new Prismatic color it now comes with. The scooter seems to be of different color shades under different lighting. That is something which we are seeing for the very first time in the gearless scooter segment and will most definitely increase the overall appeal of the Maestro.

The prices of the BS6 Maestro Edge 125 are as follows:

Alloy wheel with drum: 67,900 /- ex-showroom

Alloy with disc: 70,150 /- ex-showroom

Alloy with disc (Prismatic color): 70,650 /- ex-showroom