Petrol-Powered Compact SUVs Specs Comparison: Nexon vs Ecosport vs Vitara Brezza vs XUV300 vs Venue

Added in: Features
The compact SUV segment, otherwise known as the sub-4 metre SUV space has been a popular category in the Indian car market. Every major manufacturer is present in this segment and they keep on upgrading their offering so as to remain relevant and competitive. A tall stance, commanding driving position, high ground clearance, all this packed together in the size of a hatchback. The reason why the Indian junta is placing their bets on this segment. The major players in this category are the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Venue. We will be taking their petrol variants in consideration and stack them up side by side. This is what the equation looks like:

Engine:
The Ford Ecosport churns out the maximum power out of the lot but the XUV300’s motor cranks out the most twist. The Maruti Brezza is the only vehicle to be powered by a four-cylinder engine, while the Hyundai Venue is the only one to offer a dual-clutch gearbox. Also, the Ecosport and the Maruti are the ones which offer a proper automatic gearbox with their torque converters, while the Nexon offers an AMT and the XUV300 only offers a manual gearbox for its petrol engine.

ecosport

Tata NexonMahindra XUV 300Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaFord EcosportHyundai Venue
Displacement1199 cc 3-Cylinder Petrol engine1197 cc 3-Cylinder1462 cc 4-Cylinder1496 cc 3-Cylinder998 cc 3-Cylinder
Maximum Power120 ps @ 5500 rpm110 bhp @ 5000 rpm103.2bhp@6000rpm123 ps @ 6500 rpm120 PS @ 6000 rpm
Maximum Torque170 nm @ 1750-4000 rpm200 nm @ 2000-3500 rpm138nm@4400rpm150 nm @ 4500 rpm175 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm
Gearbox6-Speed Manual / 6-Speed AMT6-Speed Manual5-Speed Manual/4-speed Auto5-Speed Manual /6-speed Auto7-Speed Dual-Clutch Auto

Dimensions:
All the cars are almost similar when it comes to dimensions with just their ground clearance setting them apart. The Tata Nexon wins the bet here by offering a class-leading ground clearance of 209 mm while the Mahindra XUV 300 has the longest wheelbase.

DimensionsTata NexonMahindra XUV 300Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaFord EcosportHyundai Venue
Length (mm)39933995399539983995
Width (mm)18111821179017651770
Height (mm)16061627164016471605
Wheelbase (mm)24982600250025192500
Ground clearance (mm)209180198200190

Mahindra XUV 300

Features

Every manufacturer is trying to load their vehicles with more and more features and make them tech-laden so as to offer as much convenience as they can. The Tata Nexon comes with two Airbags and ESP, a floating display, JBL sound, while the connectivity options include their iRA technology laced with voice commands. The Mahindra XUV 300 comes with Hill-start assist to let you out of tricky situations and top-spec versions even offer dual-zone airconditioning and steering wheel modes. The Vitara Brezza isn’t that far behind as it gets automatic rain wipers, dual-LED projector headlamps and Maruti’s Smartplay Studio system. The Ecosport offers a floating display along with automatic AC and the option to spec as many as 6 airbags.

Vitara Brezza

The Hyundai Venue is the most feature-packed with things like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with voice recognition, Hyundai’s BlueLink tech, wireless charging and then some. It all comes down to individual preference as all these vehicles offer something different from their rivals.

Hyundai Venue

ARAI Fuel Economy:

Again, the fuel economy of all the cars in this segment is in the same ballpark but it’s not surprising that the Vitara Brezza is the most frugal out of the lot according to ARAI figures.

Tata NexonMahindra XUV 300Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaFord EcosportHyundai Venue
ARAI Fuel Economy17 KMPL17 KMPL17.3 KMPL (MT); 18.76 KMPL (AT)15.9 KMPL (MT); 14.7 KMPL (AT)18.15 KMPL

tata nexon

Prices

Prices (ex-showroom)Tata NexonMahindra XUV 300Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaFord EcosportHyundai Venue
6.95 lakh- 10.96 lakh8.3 lakh – 11.84 lakh7.34 lakh – 11.4 lakh8.04 lakh- 11.43 lakh6.55 lakh – 11.55 lakh
