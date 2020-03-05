Home Features Petrol-Powered Compact SUVs Specs Comparison: Nexon vs Ecosport vs Vitara Brezza vs XUV300 vs Venue

The compact SUV segment, otherwise known as the sub-4 metre SUV space has been a popular category in the Indian car market. Every major manufacturer is present in this segment and they keep on upgrading their offering so as to remain relevant and competitive. A tall stance, commanding driving position, high ground clearance, all this packed together in the size of a hatchback. The reason why the Indian junta is placing their bets on this segment. The major players in this category are the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Venue. We will be taking their petrol variants in consideration and stack them up side by side. This is what the equation looks like: Engine:

The Ford Ecosport churns out the maximum power out of the lot but the XUV300’s motor cranks out the most twist. The Maruti Brezza is the only vehicle to be powered by a four-cylinder engine, while the Hyundai Venue is the only one to offer a dual-clutch gearbox. Also, the Ecosport and the Maruti are the ones which offer a proper automatic gearbox with their torque converters, while the Nexon offers an AMT and the XUV300 only offers a manual gearbox for its petrol engine. Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol: Manual & Auto Driven And Reviewed Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 300 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Ford Ecosport Hyundai Venue Displacement 1199 cc 3-Cylinder Petrol engine 1197 cc 3-Cylinder 1462 cc 4-Cylinder 1496 cc 3-Cylinder 998 cc 3-Cylinder Maximum Power 120 ps @ 5500 rpm 110 bhp @ 5000 rpm 103.2bhp@6000rpm 123 ps @ 6500 rpm 120 PS @ 6000 rpm Maximum Torque 170 nm @ 1750-4000 rpm 200 nm @ 2000-3500 rpm 138nm@4400rpm 150 nm @ 4500 rpm 175 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm Gearbox 6-Speed Manual / 6-Speed AMT 6-Speed Manual 5-Speed Manual/4-speed Auto 5-Speed Manual /6-speed Auto 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Auto Dimensions:

All the cars are almost similar when it comes to dimensions with just their ground clearance setting them apart. The Tata Nexon wins the bet here by offering a class-leading ground clearance of 209 mm while the Mahindra XUV 300 has the longest wheelbase. Dimensions Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 300 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Ford Ecosport Hyundai Venue Length (mm) 3993 3995 3995 3998 3995 Width (mm) 1811 1821 1790 1765 1770 Height (mm) 1606 1627 1640 1647 1605 Wheelbase (mm) 2498 2600 2500 2519 2500 Ground clearance (mm) 209 180 198 200 190

Features

Every manufacturer is trying to load their vehicles with more and more features and make them tech-laden so as to offer as much convenience as they can. The Tata Nexon comes with two Airbags and ESP, a floating display, JBL sound, while the connectivity options include their iRA technology laced with voice commands. The Mahindra XUV 300 comes with Hill-start assist to let you out of tricky situations and top-spec versions even offer dual-zone airconditioning and steering wheel modes. The Vitara Brezza isn’t that far behind as it gets automatic rain wipers, dual-LED projector headlamps and Maruti’s Smartplay Studio system. The Ecosport offers a floating display along with automatic AC and the option to spec as many as 6 airbags.

The Hyundai Venue is the most feature-packed with things like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with voice recognition, Hyundai’s BlueLink tech, wireless charging and then some. It all comes down to individual preference as all these vehicles offer something different from their rivals.

ARAI Fuel Economy:

Again, the fuel economy of all the cars in this segment is in the same ballpark but it’s not surprising that the Vitara Brezza is the most frugal out of the lot according to ARAI figures.