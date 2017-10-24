Renault Captur Begins Arriving At Dealerships, India Launch In November 2017

About a month ago, Renault unveiled the India-spec Captur ahead of its launch that was scheduled to take place during the festive season. Renault later postponed the launch of the Captur compact SUV in India without revealing any reasons for the same. Now, the company seems to be preparing to launch the Captur in India soon.

Renault India has begun dispatching the Captur to dealerships across the country. Sources in the know have revealed that the compact SUV has begun arriving at more than 300 dealerships located in India. The company is expected to launch the Captur in India in the first half of November. Bookings for the Captur can be made at dealerships or via the official website against an amount of INR 25,000.

Feature wise, the upcoming Renault Captur will come equipped with LED headlamps, C shaped LED DRLs, 17 inch alloy wheels, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system, smart access card, six way adjustable leather seats with lumbar support, engine start-stop button, automatic climate control and HVAC vents for the second row. Safety features on the Renault Captur will include dual airbags at the front, side airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, Hill Start Assist and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

The Renault Captur can be had with either a petrol engine or a diesel engine. The 4 cylinder 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine will be capable of producing 106 PS at 5600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine will be tuned to develop 110 PS at 4000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm. The petrol engine will come mated to a 5 speed manual transmission while the diesel motor will be paired to a six speed manual transmission.