Hero Motocorp Appoints Global Mobility Expert As New Chief Operating Officer

Hero Motocorp has been in the news recently for its brand new partnership with Harley-Davidson for India and also for a few changes which happened in the brand’s top management. Riding on the record sales success of the festive season, the company has now announced the appointment of global mobility expert Michael Clarke to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), with the additional role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Based out of India, Mike will join Hero MotoCorp effective January 1, 2021, and report to Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO of Hero MotoCorp. Mike Clarke’s appointment comes close on the heels of recent augmenting of the Leadership Team at Hero MotoCorp. As part of this process, Hero MotoCorp has earlier announced assigning the role of Head of Strategy to Malo Le Masson and expanded the role of Ravi Pisipaty as the Head of Plant Operations. Sanjay Bhan has returned to the Company as the Head of Global Business (GB) to play a key role in the rapid expansion and consolidation of Hero in the international markets. Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of Gurugram plant, has been appointed as the Chief Quality Officer, while Ashutosh Varma has been elevated to the role of Head of National Sales.

Mike Clarke is a business leader with more than 25 years’ global experience in publicly listed companies in the US and UK. Mike has worked extensively in building, leading and managing teams across geographies and functions. Mike has worked in leadership roles in some of the world’s top companies, such as Fiat Group SPA and Delphi Technologies. Mike was also in leadership roles in Operations and Human Resources functions in several other companies, including Tenneco Automotive and Hertz Corporation Breed Technology (formerly AlliedSignal SRS) across Europe.

Commenting on the new appointment, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said “I am excited to have Mike join the Hero family at this crucial juncture in time of emerging opportunities and new challenges. Mike brings considerable global experience and expertise in managing complex operations, international restructuring, organisational and cultural change. His experience will be highly beneficial as we look to further consolidate our market leadership across continents. We have a clear focus to create benchmark products and facilities, including industry-leading processes and operations. Mike will contribute by playing a vital role in providing strategic leadership in operational excellence and driving the Talent agenda at Hero MotoCorp.”