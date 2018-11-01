Dance and Sing to the New #HondaAmazeSong and Win Vouchers of up to INR 20,000

Celebrating the success of crossing 50,000 sale units in less 5 months of the Amaze, Honda has come up with a new contest. By taking part in this contest, one stands the chance to win gift vouchers of up to INR 20,000. To participate, one has to upload their own video of singing/recreating or dancing the new Amaze soundtrack on the Amaze Song microsite or on their social media handles. Participants also need to use the hashtag – #HondaAmazeSong and tag @HondaCarsIndia on the social media networks. A panel of judges from the car company will then select the top 10 entries, all of which stand a chance to win gift vouchers of up to INR 20,000.

This contest is rolled out in association with a music streaming platform called Gaana and starts from 31st of October. The last date to submit your entries is the 30th of November, 2018, after which the 10 lucky winners will be chosen. The new Amaze song has been written by Sameer Uddin and sung by Abhishek Nailwal.

Mr Makoto Hyoda, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, ‘The #HondaAmazeSong is a result of a lot of feedback we received on our social media platforms who liked the TV commercial of ALL-New Amaze and wanted a complete song based on the jingle. We are happy to dedicate this song to our customers who have chosen the All-New Amaze as their car of choice. The contest gives all the Honda fans a chance to be a part of the Amaze success celebrations.”

The Honda Amaze is the Japanese offering for the Indian compact-sedan segment. Powered with both petrol and diesel engines, Honda recently announced the sale of 50,000 units in the last five months. Prices of the sedan start from INR 5,80,500 (Ex-Showroom, Mumbai) and go up to INR 9,10,500 (Ex-Showroom, Mumbai). The Amaze goes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire and Hyundai Xcent.