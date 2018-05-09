Tata Nexon AMT Coming In XZA And XMA Variants Soon

Tata Motors launched the Nexon AMT in India last week, with prices starting at INR 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Nexon AMT is currently available in the top-end XZA+ variant, with petrol as well as Diesel engine options. Now, Tata Motors plans to make the Nexon AMT even more affordable.

According to a leaked certification document, Tata Motors will soon offer the Nexon AMT in the XZA and XMA variants. These new variants of the Nexon AMT will have features similar to their manual counterparts. As seen in the XZA+ AMT variant, the new XZA and XMA variants will receive the creep function as well as the Smart Hill Assist feature.

Also read: Tata Nexon Now Available With Sunroof As An Official Accessory

The Nexon XZA variant is likely to come equipped with features such as LED DRLs, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and navigation, reverse parking camera and a Harman sourced music system. Meanwhile, the Nexon XMA variant is expected to receive features such as dual tone wheel covers, electrically adjustable ORVMs. ConnectNext infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls, rear parking sensors and speed sending auto door lock.

Engine specifications will remain unchanged and hence the Tata Nexon XZA and XMA variants will continue to be offered with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol motor is capable of producing 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Expect the Nexon XZA and XMA variants to arrive with a price hike of approximately INR 70,000 over their manual counterparts.

Source: Indian Autos Blog