VIDEO: Another Day, Another Teaser – Tata Harrier Shows Off Its Driving Modes

Every passing day, the Tata Harrier has been keeping us glued to the excitement around its arrival with a slow, but interesting tease. After revealing its external appearance, a silhouette of the dashboard’s layout, its premium JBL speakers and neatly crafted door handles and AC vents, this time, it’s the drive selector mode.

Pure driving pleasure, no matter the path ahead! Engineered to effortlessly dominate every road out there, the Tata Harrier is ready to rise to any occasion. Stay tuned to find out more about the SUV that’s #BornOfPedigree. Book now: https://t.co/mzeMBaxd2V pic.twitter.com/46d5kyAnYJ — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 26, 2018

Featuring three different choices, the dial will allow the driver to switch between what appears to be Road, Rain / Snow and Off-road modes. There’s a switch to turn traction control off, another one for hill descent control and we like the chrome outlining which goes well with the warmth of amber lit tell-tale lights.

To be launched early next year, the flagship Tata has been the talking point among enthusiasts for its striking looks and how the appearance has managed to stay honest to the concept which was displayed at the Auto Expo 2018. To be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet engine, Tata has tuned it to suit the Harrier’s performance characteristics and calls it the ‘Kryotec’. It will pump out approximately 140 HP, 300 Nm, and come mated to a manual gearbox initially.

A 7-seater variant of the Harrier will make its appearance in due time, by around 2020, and offer the option of a 6-speed manual or a Hyundai sourced automatic transmission. The 5-seater Harrier to be launched in 2019, will be priced to tempt and with those striking and substantial, proper SUV looks, and a feature-packed cabin, we are pretty sure this Tata will present a strong case for itself. As we get closer to the launch, we’ll bring you more details and a relay of our experience, once we spend some time behind the wheel of the Harrier. Until then, if you like what you see, bookings are now open and you may visit your nearest Tata dealership to reserve one for yourself.