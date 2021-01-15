Jeep Compass Facelift To Launch On January 27

Jeep India recently unveiled the Compass facelift but didn’t reveal the prices. 2021 Jeep Compass SUV broke cover on January 7 in India, much later it was launched in global markets. The competition is now stiffer than ever and the Compass facelift is all ready to take the fight. And now, Jeep India has revealed that the Compass facelift will be officially launched on January 27. The end of this month is going to be super busy, owing to all the launches and global unveils slated around the same time.

More details

Once the Compass facelift gets launched, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, MG Hector among other SUVs. Expect the prices to hover in the INR 15 Lakh – 22 Lakh price bracket.

The facelift features a redesigned bumper, new LED headlamps and DRLs upfront and the iconic seven slat front with some chrome studs. The taillamps and the alloys are completely new too. The rest of the SUV looks relatively unchanged, aside from an updated lighting configuration for the tail lamps. If we look at it that way, this isn’t a major overhaul as far as exterior design is considered but thing looks different inside.

Updated interiors

The all-new cabin is offered in with dual-tone and full-black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the trim and variant. There’s a sleek accent running along the dashboard and another accent around the lower half of the dashboard for a premium feel. The centre console features a massive 10.1-inch floating screen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster.

The multi-function instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is now a much larger, 10.25-inch digital display and has 24 configurable content screens in it. The content screens can be accessed from the buttons provided on the newly designed steering wheel. Whereas the floating infotainment screen runs on the latest UConnect 5 software. It comes with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, up to five custom profiles, and OTA updates. It also gets other additional bits such as wireless charging, a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control, powered liftgate, and powered front seats with ventilation and memory settings.

Powertrain options

Talking about mechanicals, it will likely be powered by the same set of engines. A 1.4L, turbo petrol engine which puts out 163PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT. Also offered is a 2.0L turbo diesel engine, paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter unit.