VIDEO : All New Swaraj Tractor TVC Launched

Swaraj Tractors, a part of the Mahindra Group, launched a new television commercial (TVC), Mera Swaraj. The new TVC showcases the spirit of the endearing relationship that takes Swaraj tractor closer to the hearts of farmers and all its stakeholders, alike.

The TVC has been aptly titled “Mera Swaraj”, given that most engineers working in Swaraj come from a farming background, thereby lending a personal touch to the product, coupled with their expertise in engineering. The commercial is scripted to showcase Swaraj as a tractor made by the farmers and for the farmers. The Swaraj brand is close to every farmer’s heart and this commercial reflects the sentiment of personal pride as the farmer proudly declares ‘Mera Swaraj’. This commercial has been released after a gap of three years.

Here is the new TVC:

Speaking about the commercial Viren Popli, Chief Operating Officer, Swaraj Division M & M Ltd said that at Swaraj Tractors has had a long and close association with the Indian farmer and the ‘Mera Swaraj’ commercial is a true reflection of that sentiment. Over the years, the Company realized that the Swaraj brand is associated with a lot of pride of ownership and it is this emotion that the manufacturer has attempted to communicate through this recently launched commercial.

Over the past couple of years, the Swaraj brand has been making great strides into the Indian tractor market. Today, it is the second largest tractor brand in the country and is ranked No. 2 in CSI, SSI, PSI and Brand Equity Index.