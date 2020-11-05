(Video) All-New 2020 Hyundai i20 Walkaround: All You Need to Know

Hyundai India launched the much-awaited i20 today and with the launch, the company’s stronghold in our markets is only going to tighten even further. Hyundai is already enjoying quite a successful run with the Creta and the Venue. The arrival of the heavily updated i20 is probably going to shoot the company’s sales figures even further. After more than 12 years though, the Hyundai i20 gets what may be its largest set of most comprehensive updates in terms of looks, engine, features, cabin, space and more.

Variant wise price structure

The Hyundai i20 is available in four trims and three engine options. The prices start from INR 6.8 Lakh and go up to INR 11.18 Lakh.

Powertrain options

The new Hyundai i20 shares its engine lineup with the Venue. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine will make 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine will offer 120 hp power and 173 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The turbo DCT variant does 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 segment – making it the most powerful car in the segment. Its 1.5-litre diesel engine will be capable of 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Engine-wise ARAI certified fuel efficiency figures stand at 21 km/l for the 1.2-litre petrol manual variant going down to 19.65 km/l for the 1.2-litre petrol CVT. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol with iMT will offer 20 km/l fuel efficiency and with DCT this figure stands at 20.28 km/l. The most fuel-efficient engine is the 1.5-litre diesel engine with a manual transmission offering 25 km/l.

Looks

The façade of the all-new i20 is defined by the Parametric Jewel Pattern Grille, LED Projector Headlamps and LED DRLs. The all-new i20’s wide and prominent stance is further accentuated by robust and captivating hood character lines, giving it a definitive presence. The side profile is highlighted by sharp-looking R16 Diamond Cut Alloys and Flyback Chrome Beltline Design.

The shark fin antenna gives the car a sleeker look. At the rear, the taillights flaunt a Z-shaped pattern. These are connected by a chrome strip and sharp creases throughout surfaces do add visual flair. Hyundai will offer the all-new i20 with 8 Colour Options (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Copper Metallic, Titan Grey, Fiery Red) including 2 Dual Tone (Polar White with Black Roof and Fiery Red with Black Roof) options.

Interiors

Known to be packed to the gills with features inside a high-quality cabin, the 2020 Hyundai i20 will take that reputation forward with a refreshed layout for the cabin which will be, like its previous iterations, jam-packed with tech. Superior and advanced convenience is now delivered through BlueLink that offers 50 Connected Car features including first-in-segment Over-The-Air Updates (OTA) for enhanced in-car connectivity offering customers convenience and comfort.

The all-new i20 with BlueLink connectivity offers enhanced convenience features such as remote Engine Start/ Stop, Remote Lock/ Unlock & Climate Control, Remote Vehicle Status & Alerts and even functions such as Find My Car Location & Share My Car. Further, to enhance vehicle safety and security, BlueLink also empowers customers with information such as Auto Crash Notification, Tyre Pressure Information and Stolen Vehicle Tracking/ Immobilization.

Interiors sport several driver and passenger conveniences with a sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose Premium 7 Speaker System, In-Built Navigation with Live Traffic and Compass and a semi-digital instrument cluster along with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car technology, and bevvy of safety features with a total of six airbags, rear parking sensors and electronic stability control. It also gets Best-in-Segment Digital Cluster with TFT Multi-Information Display offering information display for Individual Tyre Pressure, Drive Info, Fuel Economy, Parking Warning and Turn by Turn Navigation.

Interior Colour Packs:

Monotone – Black Interiors with Copper Inserts

Dual Tone – Black Interiors with Red Inserts

Additionally, Customers can opt for 3 Accessory Packs (Essentio, Platinum and Radiant) that are being introduced with the all-new i20 adding up to list of aesthetic choices.

Hyundai is also offering WONDER Warranty Options – 3 years/ 1 00 000 kms, 4 Years/ 50 000 kms and 5 Years/ 40 000 kms. Further, customers will also be offered 3 years BlueLink Subscription + 3 Years Road Side Assistance