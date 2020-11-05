Honda Cars India Offers Massive Diwali Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh

Since the past few months, the automobile industry is enjoying the rise in demand for personal transport. To further boost this demand, a lot of carmakers are offering massive discounts and benefits to their product range. The result can be seen now as for the month of October, carmakers reported a record-high demand for new cars, resulting in record-high sales.

However, the festive season has just arrived in India and to stimulate even more demand and sales, Honda is offering benefits and discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on its fleet of cars, which include- Civic, City, Amaze, and WR-V. Here is a list of all the benefits you can get, this November 2020:

Honda City 5th generation:

Honda launched the new generation City, at the beginning of the year. While the carmaker understands the high demand for the sedan and does not offer a lot for the new City, this festive season, customers can get benefits of up to Rs 30,000 as an exchange bonus for an old vehicle. The all-new City currently retails between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 14.69 lakh, (ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda WR-V:

The compact SUV segment is very popular in India. While Honda is known for its sedans, the carmaker also has a subcompact SUV in Indian markets. The WR-V is Honda’s offering for the SUV segment in India. The WR-V has recently received a face-lift update with BS6 heart. This month, the WR-V is available with total benefits of up to Rs 40,000, which includes a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. Prices for the SUV starts from Rs 8.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda Jazz:

The Honda Jazz recently received a BS6 update. The Jazz competes in the premium hatchback segment, with market leaders like- Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz. This Diwali, Honda is offering the Jazz with savings of up to Rs 40,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. The price for the 2020 Jazz starts from Rs 7.49 lakh, (ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda Civic:

Honda is known for sedans and the company’s flagship sedan in India is, the Honda Civic. The Civic rivals against the likes of Hyundai Elantra and Skoda Octavia. This month, Honda’s premium sedan, is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh for the petrol variant, while Civic diesel is being offered with total cash discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Furthermore, the company is also offering added benefits to existing Honda customers in India for new purchases. Honda’s customers will now be able to enjoy an additional loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Honda Amaze:

The Honda Amaze is a popular compact sedan in India. The carmaker has just also launched a special edition of the Amaze, this Diwali. The special edition comes with benefits like- exchange offers of up to Rs 15,000, and additional cash discounts of up to Rs 7,000. Other than this, the standard Amaze petrol is also available with several offers and benefits like- a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a free extended warranty worth Rs 12,000. While the diesel Amaze comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, along with a free extended warranty worth Rs 12,000, and an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000.