Harley-Davidson Introduces ‘Battle Of The Kings’ Custom Built Motorcycle Competition In India

Battle of the Kings, a custom build off competition by Harley-Davidson dealership staff has arrived in India. The 2018 edition debuts in India with 10 dealerships participating from different states across the country. Limiting each motorcycle to a strictly enforced budget of no more than INR 5 lakh along with the use of Street 750 and Street Rod for the customization process, the contest is the expression of freedom and creativity.

All submissions are subjected to a public voting process initiated online from July 23rd wherein fans can vote for their favorite custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the official website. The final winner of Battle of the Kings will be announced via the microsite.

The contest involves 250 dealers from across the world to compete against each other to be one of the prodigious custom builds. A panel of judges will then pick a finalist from each region and the finalists will be sent for EICMA 2018 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The final winner will be announced at the EICMA 2018.

Participating Harley-Davidson India dealerships: