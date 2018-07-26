Trending:
Mercedes-Benz India introduces ‘Circle Elite’, A 360 Degree Immersive Customer Loyalty Programme
Home Harley Davidson Harley-Davidson Introduces ‘Battle Of The Kings’ Custom Built Motorcycle Competition In India

Harley-Davidson Introduces ‘Battle Of The Kings’ Custom Built Motorcycle Competition In India

|
Added in: Harley Davidson
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google

Battle of the Kings, a custom build off competition by Harley-Davidson dealership staff has arrived in India. The 2018 edition debuts in India with 10 dealerships participating from different states across the country. Limiting each motorcycle to a strictly enforced budget of no more than INR 5 lakh along with the use of Street 750 and Street Rod for the customization process, the contest is the expression of freedom and creativity.

All submissions are subjected to a public voting process initiated online from July 23rd wherein fans can vote for their favorite custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the official website. The final winner of Battle of the Kings will be announced via the microsite.

Battle of the Kings 2018 – Harley Davidson

The contest involves 250 dealers from across the world to compete against each other to be one of the prodigious custom builds. A panel of judges will then pick a finalist from each region and the finalists will be sent for EICMA 2018 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The final winner will be announced at the EICMA 2018.

Participating Harley-Davidson India dealerships:

DealershipDealerName of BOTK motorcycle
Banjara Harley-DavidsonSravan CharyAdam 115
Nine Bridges Harley-DavidsonDushyant IngleMiraki
Tusker Harley-DavidsonHemanth KumarEndu-rod
Two Rivers Harley-DavidsonPranav MogheGame Changer
Capital Harley-DavidsonDebanjan Roy ChowdhuryGlory 1903
Konark Harley-DavidsonVikram SharmaThe Golem
Red Fort Harley-DavidsonKunal AjbaniBone-Crusher
Bengal Harley-DavidsonSaikat MondalThe Kolkata Street-Knight
Spice Coast Harley-DavidsonSreenath RadhakrishnanRattler
Warrior Harley-DavidsonSanjay S. NairGreen Guzzler