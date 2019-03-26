Updated Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Undergoing Tests on the Roads of Chennai

With the implementation of the new, more stringent BS – VI emission norms just around the corner, many car and motorcycle manufacturers are working on their engines. While companies like Mercedes already are selling cars with BS – VI compliant engines in the market today, still many major players in the Indian market are yet to offer this update on their vehicles. One such company is our very own, Royal Enfield, which reportedly has been working to comply with these stringent emission norms for quite some time. Seems that the manufacturer, apart from just providing a BS- VI compliant engine, would also give their Classic range of motorcycles an update, as it can be seen in these spy shots.

Seen undergoing tests on the roads of Chennai, the updated model of the Classic, not only comes with a brand new engine but also gets some more new elements. The rear tail light cluster too is all new, comprising all LED lighting but still carries the same appearance as before, with one round stop lamp which is flanked by yellow indicators on both sides. The seat also appears to be brand new and appears to be made of a softer, more durable material. Also looking new in the bike are the rear shock ups and a new rear swingarm.

The engine seems to be the most worked on bit in this update. The first change noticed is the chain and the rear disc, which have swapped places. The absence of a kick starter (assuming it is not present on the other side) and a new exhaust pipe also indicate the engine is heavily worked on to comply with the stringent emission norms coming our way. This new setup will also be accompanied by a new chassis which aims to provide more refinement and a vibration-free riding experience.

Teaser of the upcoming Royal Enfield Trials

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Operate An Assembly Plant In Thailand, Its First Outside Of India

In other news, the brand is about to unveil the new Classic Trials today, which is a scrambler based on the Classic offered by the brand. To be made available with both 350 cc and 500 cc engines, the bike would also be offered with this new, BS – VI compliant engine when the new emission norms kick in from the 1st of April, 2020. Stay tuned for more updates from the house of Royal Enfield.

Image Courtesy: PowerDrift on Facebook