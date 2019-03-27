Hyundai QXi to Be Called ‘Venue’ in the Indian Market

Until now, the upcoming compact SUV from Hyundai was known by a number of names. Internally codenamed the QXi, speculation regarding the name brought up many words on the table including Styx, Carlino and some more. However, Hyundai has decided to end our curiosity by giving this showing us a badge on the back. The QXi compact SUV has been christened as Venue, which Hyundai calls an all-new connected SUV. This suggests that the SUV will come with some sort of connected technology apart from the long list of features all Hyundai cars are known to offer. Hyundai’s naming theme for SUVs has typically been a city or place. VENUE embodies the characteristics of ‘the place to be – THE 3rd SPACE’, en route to the final destination, wherever that may be. The car will compete against the likes of the Ford Ecosport, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

In the teaser revealing the name of the SUV, the front grille is given quite some attention and follows the cascading grille pattern like all Hyundai’s. We already saw a sunroof on this SUV in the teaser images we saw earlier. Other equipment on offer would include a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, projector headlamps, auto AC, sunroof, keyless go and quite some more. This SUV is also rumoured to come with first in segment features including ventilated seats in the front.

Spy shots of the SUV have also revealed a similar design language compared to the Creta. The visual silhouette of the car of the remains very similar to the Creta. The cascading grille up front comes with a glossy element which can be seen shining in the teaser of the vehicle. The car will also come with LED DRLs and precision cut alloy wheels. Powering the Venue will be an option of three engines – 2 petrol motors and 1 oil burner. An 84 hp 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel will come with a 6-speed manual transmission and a peppier 1-litre petrol will be offered with a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox. Fans of the oil burner will not have a diesel automatic on offer. Stay tuned for more updates on this upcoming SUV which will be unveiled on the 17th of April.