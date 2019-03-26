Book a Brand New Royal Enfield Trials Today for INR 5,000

The most popular models from the Royal Enfield lineup, the Classic 350 and the Classic 500 are about to get much more adventure focussed than they are right now. The brand is about to launch scrambler inspired variants of these two popular models in the Indian market tomorrow. Ahead of its launch tomorrow, the brand has now started accepting bookings for these two models across all dealerships for a deposit of INR 5,000. The pricing, however, would be known once the bikes are launched tomorrow at an event in Pune, which are expected to be at a premium of about INR 10,000 over the price of the standard variants.

Initially spied quite some time ago, the trials raised some serious doubts as to what this product was going to be and how will it be placed in the Royal Enfield line up? These bikes would be offering the same powertrain as the regular counterparts but will come with additional hardware to help handle off-road terrain in a better manner. Design highlights that differentiate from the regular model are an upward sweeping exhaust, chopped fenders, a flatter handlebar and the pillion seat removed to place a luggage rack. Although very minor, these changes transform the bike into a different type of machine altogether.

The Trials will be based on the regular Classic 350 and Classic 500

Powering the Trials would the same, tried and test 350 cc and 500 cc engines offered by Royal Enfield on their other bikes. The smaller 350 engine is tuned to produce 19.8 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The larger 500 cc unit, on the other hand, generates power of 27.2 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. These figures may see some changes along with some changes in the gearing to suit the application of a scrambler motorcycle. Stay tuned for more on these awaited motorcycles, followed by a detailed review coming your way very soon.