Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spied Again!

When Royal Enfield plonked its new UCE350 engine in the Meteor 350, it was sort of a no-brainer to assume that the company would utilize the same engine and the platform to spawn other products as well. That has turned out to be true in the recent scheme of things as we know that there’s an updated Classic 350 coming our way but wait, there’s more! It has been rumoured for quite some time now that RE is also developing another new motorcycle based on the Meteor 350 that could bear the name ‘Hunter 350’.

There’s a new set of spy pictures floating on the internet that could possibly be of the rumoured ‘Hunter 350’. It is worth noting here that RE has also trademarked the name Hunter.

Sportier looks

The RE Hunter 350 has been spied on multiple occasions and by the looks of it, it looks like a sportier version of the Meteor 350. It is sort of becoming a trend for bikemakers to roll out sportier and more aggressive versions of their retro-styled roadsters. We have witnessed Honda pulling it off with the CB350RS and Jawa doing it with the new Forty-two. It seems like RE is going to tread down the same path with the Meteor 350. It is evident from the images that the Hunter 350 has a sportier stance and it could sport a 17-inch front as opposed to Meteor 350’s 19-inch front wheel.

Other notable elements include an upswept exhaust, wide tyres, redesigned side panels, muscular front look, and split grab rails. Upfront, the chrome detailing on the circular halogen headlamp should also be noted and the teardrop-shaped fuel tank continues on. The rear end also looks a lot sleeker and compact than before.

Also read: New Vs Old Royal Enfield Classic 350: Differences Explained

The revised instrument cluster comprises of a separate pod for the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system and a digital reading shows information like fuel gauge.

Engine and platform

Both the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Hunter 350 are based on the J architecture, which debuted in the Meteor 350.Just like the upcoming 2021 Classic 350, the Hunter 350 is also going to be powered by the same engine found on the Meteor 350. It is a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an OHC design. This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will allow for lower emissions and instant acceleration.

Image credits