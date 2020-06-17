Updated Nissan X-Trail Unveiled, Gets More Power and Features

When Nissan X-Trail was first launched in India, it fell prey to poor marketing strategies even though it was a capable vehicle and enjoyed good fan following. Nissan India’s current line-up only comprises of the Kicks SUV and the GT-R supercar. The past couple of years have been particularly hard for the Japanese carmaker as it couldn’t find the success it deserves. Things are getting better though, with the carmaker about to introduce a new compact SUV which promises to be competitive. Elsewhere, Nissan has unveiled the all-new Rogue which is basically the X-Trail in some markets.

Exterior changes

It looks like a thorough upgrade and the V-motion grille manages to stand out. The headlights have received a makeover too with the inclusion of thin and slender LEDs. This Nissan X-Trail SUV gets LED DRLs near the bonnet while the all-LED headlights are placed lower.

According to Nissan, the new X-Trail is shorter as well as lower than before. Compared to the predecessor, the overall length is 38 mm longer, the width is the same, and the overall height is 5 mm lower. The wheelbase has remained intact so there’s no compromise on the space on offer inside the cabin. To increase the overall visual appearance, Nissan has also thrown in dual-tone colour options for the X-Trail.

Tech-laden cabin

The cabin feels more premium and feature-rich as compared to the previous model. The dashboard is highlighted by a 12.3-inch digital dashboard. Another highlight of the cabin is 10.8-inch heads-up display in its class accompanied by a 9.0-inch touch screen. There are more features like tyre pressure monitor, various telephony connectivity options and the rear bench that can be electrically folded to liberate more boot space. The tailgate itself is electrically operated and also gets gesture control.

The updated X-Trail might feature the same 2.5-litre, DOHC, direct-injection engine but makes more power and torque than before. The power is up by 11hp at 181hp now whereas the torque is 245Nm. A CVT powers either the front wheels or all four depending on the variant selected. If Nissan India decides to bring the X-Trail in India, it will lock horns directly with the Honda CR-V. Both of them being petrol-only models, it would be interesting to see which Japanese SUV will the Indian crowd choose.

