Updated Mahindra Thar Roxx Spotted With DaVinci Suspension and New Alloy Wheels

The recently updated Mahindra Thar OG seems to have opened the door for similar changes to its bigger five-door sibling, the Thar Roxx. A new version of the SUV has now been spotted outside a Mahindra dealership, revealing changes to its suspension and alloy wheels. The latest sighting suggests that Mahindra is preparing a mechanical update for the Roxx, which could make it more comfortable for everyday driving as well as off-road trips.
Updated Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Suspension
The biggest mechanical change expected on the updated Thar Roxx is the addition of Mahindra’s DaVinci suspension technology. The system has already been introduced on the three-door Thar and is also available on the XUV 7XO.
The DaVinci setup uses mechanically controlled DCx valve-based dampers. It is designed to improve how the SUV handles different road conditions. Some of its expected benefits include:
- Better absorption of bumps and potholes at lower speeds.
- Improved body control during highway driving.
- Reduced front-end movement while braking.
- Better stability on uneven roads and off-road trails.
For a five-door SUV that is also used by families, improved suspension performance could make daily journeys more comfortable.
New Alloy Wheels Spotted
The latest dealership images also reveal a fresh alloy wheel design. The updated Thar Roxx gets dual-tone alloys with a spoke pattern similar to the one seen on the three-door Thar.
The earlier test mule was spotted with camouflage around its wheels, making it difficult to identify the design. The latest images provide a clearer look at the new set.
However, Mahindra has not confirmed whether these alloy wheels will be available across the entire variant range or limited to selected trims.
Engine and Transmission Details
Apart from the suspension and alloy wheel changes, the Thar Roxx is expected to continue with its existing engine options. These include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine.
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|2.0L Turbo Petrol
|162 hp
|330 Nm
|2.0L Turbo Petrol
|177 hp
|380 Nm
|2.2L Diesel
|152 hp
|330 Nm
|2.2L Diesel
|175 hp
|400 Nm
Both manual and automatic gearbox options are currently available. The four-wheel-drive system is reserved for selected diesel variants, while other versions get rear-wheel drive.
Launch Expected Soon
The appearance of the updated SUV outside a dealership suggests that its launch could take place soon. However, Mahindra has not shared an official launch date or confirmed the variants that will receive the new suspension.
The current Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between Rs 12.52 lakh and Rs 23.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Any price revision following the update is also yet to be announced.