New Audi A4 EV Delayed Until 2029 Due to Volkswagen Group Platform Issues

Audi’s electric sedan plans have hit another roadblock, leaving the brand with more waiting to do in an important segment. The upcoming A4 EV, which is expected to compete with electric sedans from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, has been pushed back to 2029. The delay is linked to development problems with Volkswagen Group’s new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). The car was earlier expected to enter production in 2028 at Audi’s Ingolstadt plant in Germany.
Audi A4 EV: What Has Caused the Delay?
The SSP platform was announced in 2021 and was expected to support a new generation of electric vehicles across Volkswagen Group brands. It was originally planned to enter production in 2026. However, development has faced several problems, pushing its rollout further.
Software development is one of the major reasons behind the delay. Volkswagen’s software division, Cariad, was responsible for developing the common software system for future vehicles. Repeated development changes slowed down the process. Volkswagen Group later joined hands with US-based EV maker Rivian to work on the electronic architecture and software for its upcoming models.
Audi has also requested changes to the platform to suit the requirements of its electric sedan. These include:
- Individual footwells for front and rear passengers instead of a completely flat floor.
- Changes to battery positioning beneath the passenger cabin.
- Revised packaging of electric motors and high-voltage components.
- A 48V electrical system in place of the conventional 12V setup.
These changes have added more engineering work and affected the development timeline.
Volkswagen Group’s SSP Platform Faces More Delays
The SSP platform is an important project for Volkswagen Group. It was developed to support different vehicle segments and powertrain requirements under a common architecture. The company had earlier projected that more than 40 million vehicles could eventually use this platform.
The architecture is also expected to support upcoming models from Volkswagen and Skoda. An electric T-Roc and its related electric Golf are planned under the programme, while Skoda is also preparing an electric successor to the Enyaq based on SSP.
Audi A4 EV: Expected Rivals Globally
|Model
|Brand
|Electric i3
|BMW
|Electric C-Class
|Mercedes-Benz
|Model 3
|Tesla
The delay means Audi will have to wait longer before entering this competitive electric sedan segment. BMW and Mercedes-Benz are already preparing their electric offerings, while Tesla’s Model 3 is an established name in this category.
Audi has not announced a revised production schedule beyond the reported 2029 timeline. The upcoming A4 EV will be an important addition to its electric portfolio, but its development now depends on Volkswagen Group resolving the remaining platform and software challenges.
Audi A4 EV India Launch: What to Expect?
An India launch is likely to take place after the global debut and initial international rollout. With the electric A4 now reportedly delayed until 2029, the model is still a few years away from reaching Indian showrooms. Audi India has not announced any launch timeline or confirmed plans for the sedan.
Also read – New Audi A5 Spied in India Ahead of 2027 Launch