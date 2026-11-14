New Audi A5 Spied in India Ahead of 2027 Launch

Audi has started expanding its next-generation car range in India with the launch of the new Q3 SUV. However, the Q3 is only the beginning of a larger product plan. The company has already announced more new-generation models for the Indian market, including the A5 sedan and its recently introduced flagship Q9 SUV. Now, the new Audi A5 has been spotted testing in India, giving us an early look at another important launch planned for 2027.
The A5 will take the place of the outgoing A4 in Audi’s sedan lineup. It will also bring a new design, updated cabin and a turbo-petrol engine to the Indian market.
New Audi A5: Design and Exterior
The new A5 follows Audi’s latest design language and gets a different body shape compared to the older A4. It has a longer and wider body, along with a sloping roofline that gives it a four-door coupe-like appearance.
Some of the main exterior details include:
- Large front grille with a revised design
- New LED lighting elements
- Redesigned alloy wheels
- Sloping roofline and coupe-inspired rear profile
- Updated rear styling with modern LED tail lamps
The new model was first introduced globally in 2024. It also marks a change in Audi’s naming system, where odd-numbered names are used for petrol and diesel models, while even-numbered names are reserved for electric vehicles.
Cabin and Features
The Indian-spec A5 is expected to get an interior similar to the new-generation Q3. Audi is likely to offer a modern dashboard with multiple digital displays and updated controls.
Expected cabin features include:
- Dual digital screens
- New steering wheel design
- Updated air-conditioning controls
- Revised door and mirror controls
- A modern infotainment system
Audi has not revealed the complete India-spec feature list yet. More details are expected closer to its launch.
Engine and Transmission
The India-spec Audi A5 is expected to use a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. This motor is expected to produce 148bhp and 280Nm of torque.
The engine will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with power sent to the front wheels.
|Specifications
|Expected details
|Engine
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol
|Power
|148bhp
|Torque
|280Nm
|Gearbox
|7-speed DCT
|Drive type
|Front-wheel drive
|India launch
|2027
Internationally, the A5 is also available with other petrol, diesel and hybrid engine options. However, Audi is expected to bring the turbo-petrol version to India.
Rivals and Launch Timeline
Once launched, the new Audi A5 will compete with the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. It will also enter the price range of premium SUVs such as the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.
Audi is expected to launch the A5 in India in 2027. The company is also preparing to introduce the Q9 SUV around the middle of the same year.
The A5 will be an important addition to Audi’s Indian lineup, especially after the discontinuation of the A4. Its pricing, features and final specifications will play an important role in its position in the luxury car market.