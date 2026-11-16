Mahindra M13Electro Revealed Ahead of 2027 Formula E Season

Formula E is entering a new phase with faster cars, more power and a major change in electric racing technology. Mahindra Racing has now revealed its new M13Electro, which will compete in the 2027 season under the championship’s Gen4 regulations. The Indian team has also confirmed that Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara will continue as its drivers.
The new car brings major technical changes, including permanent all-wheel drive, higher power output and improved energy recovery. Mahindra will be hoping to build on its strong performance from the previous season.
Mahindra M13Electro: What is new?
The M13Electro carries Mahindra Racing’s familiar red livery. The car was unveiled through a digital launch, giving fans their first look at the team’s new-generation Formula E challenger.
Mahindra has been competing in Formula E since the championship started in 2013. The team finished third in the 2025-26 Teams’ Championship with 252 points. This was an improvement over its fourth-place finish with 186 points in the previous season.
The team has retained both its drivers for the new season:
- Nyck de Vries: The Dutch driver will enter his fourth season as a teammate of Mortara.
- Edoardo Mortara: The experienced Swiss-Italian driver will continue with Mahindra for the Gen4 era.
Both drivers have also worked with the engineering team during the development of the new racing car.
Formula E Gen4 car: Performance and specifications
The new Gen4 regulations bring a major jump in performance. The race cars will produce up to 816hp in Attack Mode and will feature permanent all-wheel drive for the first time in the championship.
Here are the key performance details:
|Specification
|Formula E Gen4
|Maximum power
|816hp
|Attack Mode output
|600kW
|Top speed
|Over 335kph
|0-100kph
|1.8 seconds
|0-200kph
|4.4 seconds
|Battery capacity
|55kWh
|Maximum energy recovery
|700kW
|Drive system
|Permanent AWD
The new car is also expected to be around 10 seconds faster per lap in qualifying compared to the previous Gen3 machinery.
Battery capacity has increased from 47kWh to 55kWh, while energy recovery has gone up from 600kW to 700kW. These changes will give teams more flexibility when managing energy during races.
2027 Formula E season: Start date
The 2027 Formula E season will begin in Mexico on January 16. The opening round was initially scheduled as a double-header in Jeddah on December 18 and 19, but has been postponed to April 2027.
For Mahindra, the new season will bring the challenge of understanding an entirely new racing package. The team has acknowledged that extracting the full performance of the M13Electro will take time, particularly with the major changes introduced under Gen4.