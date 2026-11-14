New Toyota Fortuner Spied in Argentina, India Launch Expected in 2027

Toyota’s new Hilux has already given us a glimpse of the changes coming to its SUV sibling. Now, the new Toyota Fortuner has been spotted testing in Argentina, revealing a few more details about the upcoming model. The SUV is expected to make its global debut on December 1, 2026, with an India launch likely in 2027.
New Design Gets Sharper
The latest spy shots show that Toyota is making noticeable changes to the Fortuner’s front design. The SUV gets a redesigned grille inspired by the latest Hilux, along with revised lighting elements and a reworked bumper.
Other expected exterior updates include:
- New alloy wheel designs
- Revised LED tail-lamps
- Updated tailgate design
- Connected LED lighting at the rear
The familiar upright SUV shape and ladder-frame construction are expected to continue.
Cabin and Features
The cabin could receive several updates borrowed from the new Hilux. These may include two 12.3-inch screens, a redesigned steering wheel and an updated dashboard layout. More storage spaces and an all-black interior theme are also expected.
Toyota could also add more safety equipment, including Level 2 ADAS functions. However, the final feature list for India is yet to be revealed.
Engine and India Launch
The new Fortuner is expected to continue with the 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. The existing mild-hybrid Neo Drive version could also continue.
A 2.7-litre petrol engine is another possibility, although Toyota has not confirmed it yet.
The global debut is scheduled for December 1, 2026, in South Africa. For India, the new Fortuner is expected to arrive sometime in 2027. Prices and variant details will be announced closer to its launch.