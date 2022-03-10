Upcoming Toyota Glanza Shows Off Its Front Fascia In A New Teaser!

Toyota has released new a teaser in which they have shown off the front end of the upcoming Glanza. Going by the teaser, it is pretty clear that the Glanza will be quite different from the Baleno this time around. The grille is reminiscent of other Toyota cars such as the Yaris. One can also get a glimpse of the headlights which are similar to the ones found in the lower variants of the Baleno.

What can we expect

The front fascia of the Glanza will see major changes over the Baleno. The headlights will be LED projector units with LED DRLs which are seen in the lower variants of the Baleno. The grille is reminiscent of other Toyotas which is a single slat chrome grille that houses the Toyota badge in the middle. One can also notice the camera neatly tucked below the badge.

The bumper is completely different from the Baleno as well. The lower half is in black and it gets a sizeable grille. Both the sides get housing for the LED fog lights which are surrounded by a chrome element in the form of a C or inverted C. The side doesn’t feature any radical changes and the only thing that is new are the 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear is also unchanged and you get the same LED tail lamps and chrome strip on the boot lid that houses the reverse camera.

The interiors see a different theme when compared to the Baleno. Instead of a black and blue theme, the Glanza gets a dual-tone Beige and Black theme. The silver element seen on the Baleno’s dashboard is now finished in Piano black. In terms of features, the Glanza will come with everything that we saw on the Baleno including the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6-speakers.

Other features include a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, automatic headlamp, auto-dimming IRVM, and fast-charging USB ports for the rear. In terms of safety, the new Glanza will come with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS, and EBD. Automatic variants also get ESC and hill start assist.