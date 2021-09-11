Audi E-Tron GT Set To Launch On 22nd September!

The wait for Audi’s fastest EV to be launched in India is finally over! The E-Tron GT is set to be launched on 22nd September! Bookings for the four-door coupe are already underway for a token of ₹10 lakhs. The E-Tron GT is going to become Audi’s third EV offering in India and also the quickest. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the E-Tron:

Audi E-Tron GT: a quick recap

Just like the E-Tron SUV, the E-Tron GT has a more conventional design rather than a radical design which most of the modern EVs come with. There is also a new interpretation of Audi’s single-frame grille on the e-Tron GT where the honeycomb pattern is painted in the body color with a black surround. It also gets Audi’s iconic matrix LED lights which perform animations for the coming and leaving home function.

Interior

On the inside, the Audi e-Tron GT gets a large 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit console and a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen display as standard. The system supports natural voice commands and Audi Connect services. The MMI navigation plus comes with a Wi-Fi hotspot as standard offering intelligent navigation with e-Tron specific functions. It will also get an e-Tron route planner for calculating the fastest route with the shortest possible charging stops at powerful DC charging points.

Performance

The E-Tron GT is available in two versions globally, a standard S and a performance-oriented RS version. Both versions of the e-Tron GT draw power from an 85kWh battery pack. Audi claims a range of 488km for the standard e-Tron GT and 472km for the RS e-Tron GT. The standard E-Tron GT Quattro gets a 238hp electric motor powering the front axle and a 435hp motor at the rear axle. Both motors produce a total power output of 475hp and 630nm.

It can achieve 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and go on to a top speed of 245 km/h. It uses a 2-speed transmission just like the Porsche Taycan. The RS E-Tron GT uses a more powerful rear electric motor that produces 598hp and 830nm of torque. With the boost function, it can produce 646hp which can help it propel from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and touch a top speed of 250 km/h.