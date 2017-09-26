Upcoming Range Rover Sport Spotted Testing

A facelift version of the Range Rover was recently spotted in Frankfurt, Germany. The test mule was heavily camouflaged and equipped with Velar-inspired LED headlamps, improvised mesh grille, larger air inlets, new alloy wheel designs, updated LED-powered tail lamps and a refreshed rear bumper. The new Range Rover will reportedly share most of its interior with the newly launched Velar. Features like two 10-inch touchscreen displays, new steering mounted controls, climate control, lumbar adjustment are expected to be included in the new Range Rover Sport.

Also Read: Range Rover Evoque To Get A New 1.5-Litre Engine Along With Some Electric Assistance

The engine options will remain same as the previous models. The base version will get a 3.0-litre V6 supercharged petrol or 3.0L SDV6 turbodiesel. Other two options which are available are offered by the manufacturer are 4.4L SDV8 turbodiesel or the 5.0L V8 supercharged petrol and the mad-dog version, Sport SVR 5.0L V8 supercharged petrol but with an increment in power up to 567hp. The transmission on all the models remains the same and comes a standard, 8-speed automatic and 4WD + Terrain Response system.

As per the recent reports, JLR will introduce electric powertrains by 2030. It is however uncertain that whether the upcoming Range Rover will receive whatever sort of electrical assistance or not. The updated version will hit the Indian markets next year.

Also Read: Range Rover Velar Spotted In India For The First Time

Source: Indianautosblog.com