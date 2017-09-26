Maruti Suzuki WagonR Achieves 2 Million Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the WagonR hatchback has crossed the 2 million sales milestone since the time it was introduced 18 years ago. The third model after the Maruti 800 and the Alto, the WagonR was first introduced in the Indian market back in 1999.

The WagonR received its first facelift in 2003, followed by introduction of the WagonR Duo LPG in 2004, and a CNG variant in 2010. in the year 2015, the WagonR AGS (AMT version) was launched, followed later in 2017 by a new top-end VX+ variant. The WagonR achieved the 10 lakh sales milestone 6 years ago in 2011.

Maruti has also revealed that 45% of WagonR customers bought the model as their first car while 20% customers purchased it multiple times. Post the introduction of the automatic variant (AGS), the variant has accounted for 16% of the total WagonR sales, while CNG accounts for 20% of the sales of the hatchback.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is a 998cc 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 67 hp at 6,200 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five speed manual transmission as standard while a five speed automated manual transmission (Auto Gear Shift or AGS) is available as an option.